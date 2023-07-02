“So you travel for free in first class by plane”: the trick of the stewardess-tiktoker

“Want free first class air travel? Here’s how.” The viral video of the tiktoker hostess

Born in 1994, flight attendant and “vlogger” on TikTok with over 3 million followers. As Cierra Mistt, US stewardess, tries to spread useful tips on how to travel by plane. Even free. Is it possible, he wonders, after buying a normal plane ticket, to get a first class upgrade without paying a supplement? The answer is yes. And she explained it in a video released through her TikTok channel, which went viral with over 800,000 views.

@cierra_mistt flight attendant secrets- how to get FREE upgrades to FIRST CLASS (p 1) ✈️ ♬ original sound – Cierra Mistt

First rule: those seated in the back rows are more likely to be moved to first class. According to the flight attendant, in cases where the distribution of passengers is disproportionate between first and second class, the crew usually starts moving passengers from the rear to the front of the aircraft. All this happens – she says in a related video – for “weight and balance reasons”. Cierra Mistt then also reveals that, in those cases, the flight attendants usually “choose people in the last row because they will then be able to sit there after having performed their service”.

The second trick can be useful – again according to the stewardess – to snatch a promotion to first class again before the start of the trip. In the event of overcrowded flights – explains the hostess-tiktoker – the travel agents at the airport will mention it through an announcement, asking any volunteers to change flights in exchange for discounts. When this happens, it is necessary to go to them, request a refund in cash and the courtesy of rebooking the flight in first class to «make up for the lost time». A method that according to the hostess “works 99.99%“.

