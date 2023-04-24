Home » So your patients can go on holiday with peace of mind
So your patients can go on holiday with peace of mind

Vaccination is a complex subject. If they are not prescribed, it is up to the individual whether he can be immunized. This article deals with travel vaccinations, which are usually not included in the vaccination agreement and are therefore to be billed according to GOÄ.

In the case of chronically ill people, the question often arises as to what to look out for when, for example, they want to go out to eat or visit friends. The short answer is for those with statutory health insurance with the flat rate for insured persons and, if applicable, the chronicler number according to the fee schedule items (GOP) 03220 and 03221 covered. It should actually be clear that chronically ill people have complete vaccination protection in accordance with the vaccination guidelines.

travel vaccination

It becomes more complicated when a trip is planned that requires special vaccinations.

  • Who, for example, to hike in a TBE risk area in Baden-Württemberg drives, for which the appropriate vaccination is one indication vaccination. This is then paid according to the regional vaccination agreement. The pseudo digit is 89102 with A for the first, B for the final vaccination and R for the booster. The fee for the vaccination agreement covers the anamnesis, the examination, the vaccination and the entry in the vaccination book.
  • But who in a TBE risk area abroad drives, for which the appropriate vaccination is one travel vaccinationwho he or she usually pay for yourself must. The only exception is a professional indication, which is supplemented with V, W and X in the same way as A, B and R.
Travel vaccination as IGeL

If a patient wants a medical service that is not covered by the GKV (statutory health insurance) service, he or she has to pay for it himself (see box). Using the example of TBE vaccination for trips abroad, these are as follows GOÄ numbers (Fee schedule doctors) with legend:

  • GOÄ No. 1 Consultation by phone
  • GOÄ No. 5 Symptomatic investigation
  • GOÄ No. 375 Vaccination (im, sc) – entry in vaccination certificate if necessary

All three numbers add up to €4.66 each for a simple set.

In the case of vaccinations, the GOÄ distinguishes whether these i.m./s.c. or oral take place. Applies to the former Nr. 375for oral vaccination die Nr. 376. It is important that the consultation is covered by this number. for one Parallel­injektion will the Nr. 377 billed.

In general, IGeL should be provided separately from statutory health insurance services. This also avoids the problem that the invoice recipient complains about the numbers 1 and 5 in the invoice. The second point is the vaccine. Either you prescribe it for the patient and he or she brings it with you, or you have your own supply in the practice for self-payers. Under no circumstances should you use vaccine that was purchased through the consultation hours, because that causes massive trouble.

Travel Advice

a desired one longer travel advice can be analogous to the discussion Nr. 34 settle up. The minimum duration and the restrictions are relevant.

Requirements for an IGeL contract
  • The IGeL contract must be personally signed by the doctor and the recipient of the invoice.
  • The contract must contain the information that the recipient wants the service and will pay for it himself, since it is not part of normal care (GKV/PKV).
  • The individual GOÄ numbers including legend, rate of increase and amount must be included as in a normal GOÄ invoice.
  • Any other costs and the total amount must also be included in the IGeL contract.
