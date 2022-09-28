Alea iacta est, the die is cast. The fear of stopping gas supplies from Russia had already materialized with Gazprom’s announcement of the indefinite closure of Nord Stream 1, as Putin’s response to the Russian oil price ceiling decided by the G7 countries. Yesterday the final paw arrived: the two Nord Stream lines 1 and 2the gas pipeline that transports methane from Russia to Europe, they suffered “unprecedented” damage in the stretch of the Baltic Sea between Denmark and Sweden. So much so that the submarine explosions are causing the surface of that stretch of sea to boil in areas ranging from 200 to 1,000 meters in diameter, as evidenced by the images that have traveled around the world. The spill, Copenhagen warned, will last at least a week.

Whether it was sabotage by Moscow or an accidental gas leak, the fact remains that the news caused a increase in gas prices on regulated markets. More worrying is the possibility that the event represents a warning that other pipelines, such as those supplying Norwegian gas, could be attacked. The Norway in fact, it reported on a growing drone activity around its coast and called on all operators and maritime carriers to intensify the surveillance activity.

Considering that Nord Stream gas pipelines have the capacity to bring up to 110 billion cubic meters of gas per year to Europe and that autumn is already making itself felt with significant reductions in temperature, it is not unlikely that the damage reduces the supply with consequences on prices.

Although Italy is not directly involved in the stop at Nord Stream eiThe filling level of storage has now reached 90%, it has created uncertainty on the energy market in the short term by approving, against the cost of energy, the modification of the method of calculating gas bills for users in greater protection, passing to a monthly quantification and moving the gas cost calculation basis from the TTF (EU Exchange in Amsterdam) to the PSV (Italian wholesale market), which at this time expresses lower prices but which is usually more volatile. The change brings uncertainty in the short term especially for operators who have procurement contracts whose costs are linked to the FTT. In this case, negative spreads could open relative to the difference between the procurement cost and the sale price set by ARERA (the Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment).

Facile.it estimated that, starting next October, the monthly gas bill for customers on the protected market could increase by up to 120%, reaching 317 euros per month for the typical family. To arrive at the figure, Facile.it calculated the monthly expenditure of a typical family (annual consumption 1,400 smc) by applying the values ​​of the Italian wholesale market last month (€ 2.47 / smc); if the conditions remain at these levels also in October, assuming that the other items of expenditure in the bill remain the same, the cost for a single month of gas supply would reach 317 euros, that is to say 173 euros more than today.

Nomisma Energia’s estimates are more optimistic: for now the preliminary estimate is an increase of 70%, but 50% lower than the values ​​that would have occurred had the prices updated at the end of August been updated.

Estimates for increases in electricity bills instead they are more reliable, as ARERA will announce the update of the price of light already by the end of this month. For the electricity bills Nomisma has raised a real alarm: not only you risk paying 60% more for electricity in the next quarter (with a new high of the electricity price of 66.6 cents per kWh, 25 cents more than in the previous quarter), but, if the government does not intervene promptly, the increase will even be 100%.

“If Nomisma’s prediction is confirmed, every single family in the protected market will find itself paying 190 euros more for electricity only in the last quarter of the year, with a total expenditure for electricity that would reach a record of 1,232 euros per household in 2022, 430 euros in more than in 2021“, He comments Furio Truzzi, President of Assoutenti. According to the National Consumers Union, the annual increase in the electricity bill would actually amount to 677 euros for the typical family.

The dizzying increases in energy prices risk jeopardizing the solvency of users and, consequently, the economic system as a whole. This is putting the stock prices under pressure utilities of Piazza Affari (Enel, Iren, A2A, Hera, Acea) more exposed to the issues of bills / payments / government interventions. “We also believe that the sector is also affected by the uncertainty of further government interventions to finance the planned budget measures (especially in the event of failure to approve the gas price cap at EU level), say the Equita experts in a focus on utilities. .

In addition, the rise in real interest rates on the market and the widening of the spreads of Italian government bonds with ten-year yields reached area 4.9% which makes the yields of the regulated companies less attractive, in particular of Terna which has a 2022 yield 5%, while Snam’s yield is 6.5% and Italgas 6%.

