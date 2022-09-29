The wind is starting to change… the problems linked to energy, the slowing economy and an ever higher debt tend to weigh on a country like Italy. It can be read in 47th Observatory on Italian accounts published today by Mazziero Researchadding that “in the background remains the formation of a government which, even in the face of a well-defined electoral result, could present some stumbling blocks”.

The inexorable rush of government bond yields

The figure above shows the yields on issuance of 10-year BTPs from January to August 2022. Mazziero Research points out that, also in relation to the ECB rate hike and the cessation of bond purchases, yields have strongly increased appreciated. In just eight months, the higher yield is 2.37% and, according to the note, it will continue to rise to even higher levels.

The graph below, on the other hand, broadens the field of analysis to the average yields of government bonds, with a typical rate that is calculated by weighing the various types of bonds on the total outstanding. As you can see, the whole dynamics are on the upside and even bots that have long been at negative yields are now close to 1%.

The effect on interest expense

On the other hand, the interest expense, and the related estimate at the end of the year, it still does not show a real deviation from previous years. Mazziero Research explains that we must in fact consider that a change in returns, given the preponderance of fixed-rate working capital, has an impact on new emissions which, however, do not yet represent a significant share. The strong impact, the report reads, will be obtained in two or three years when it will begin to approach half the average life of the currency, currently equal to 7 years.

The figure above shows us the structure of the maturities from which it is possible to notice some rather challenging months to replace the circulating securities that have come to redemption. November 2022, March and May 2023 present amounts exceeding 35 billion that will have to be reissued at less favorable conditions for public finances. Mazziero Research points out that the distribution of maturities over the years will also be increasingly burdensomewhich sees important quantities, albeit gradually decreasing, even in the most distant maturities.

The BTP-Bund spread reaches worrying values

The BTP-Bund spread, shown in the following figure, also underwent an appreciation and after having fluctuated to values ​​that are not particularly worrying and between 200 and 250 basis points, it gave an initial flare on Monday 26 September following the elections, declining the next day. According to Mazziero Research it is difficult to trace its future evolution now, even if a premium of 10-20 basis points until the formation of the new government.

New record in July of public debt, but from here it goes down

On the Italian public debt front, a new record at 2.770 billion, a level from which it will only now begin to decline, while the challenges on its funding increase due to ever higher yields on issuance. As can be seen in the estimates of the following figure, the decline is part of the normal dynamics of the debt in the last months of the year and is also present in previous years, as can be seen by the previous observers of Mazziero Research. The final estimate of the 2022 debt hovers in a range, still quite large, between 2,690 and 2,730 billion.

If these values ​​were confirmed, we read in the note, the increase in debt would return close to the dynamics of the years preceding the pandemic, as can be seen from the figure below. We cannot define for the moment what the debt / GDP ratio could be, a measure calculated annually using nominal GDP, which includes the change induced by inflation.