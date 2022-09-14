Home Business SoCalGas and Landi Renzo convert 200 trucks to Renewable Natural Gas
SoCalGas and Landi Renzo convert 200 trucks to Renewable Natural Gas

Today Southern California Gas Co (SoCalGas) announced another multi-million dollar partnership with Landi Renzo USA for 200 new Ford F-250 service pickups. Specifically, the service trucks will be converted to run on renewable natural gas and will be equipped with the latest Landi Renzo Eco Ready equipment, certified by the California Air Resource Board ultra-low emission vehicle system.

Already last year, SoCalGas partnered with Landi Renzo USA to convert 200 service trucks and through this partnership, the SoCalGas fleet is expected to reduce an additional 2,000 meters of tons of CO2.

