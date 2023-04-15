Social affairs – Iran’s police are beginning to severely punish violators of the headscarf ban

As previously announced, the Iranian police will crack down on women who violate the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code. She will now take consistent action against women who disregard the headscarf ban.

As announced, the Iranian police intends to take particularly tough action against women who violate the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code. “Starting today” she will take consistent action against women who violate the headscarf ban in “public places, in vehicles and in other places,” according to a statement published on the police website on Saturday. Technologies would also be used to identify those affected.

Taking off the hijab is a criminal offense, the statement quoted security police chief Hassan Mofakhami as saying. Anyone who breaks the law should be held accountable. This also applies to companies that allow women to take off their headscarves at work. They would be warned first, but if they did it again, they would have to reckon with being closed.

A week ago, police chief Achmad-Reza Radan announced the use of “intelligent cameras and other devices” in public places and streets to punish violations of the dress code. He also announced measures against car owners if one of the occupants was found without a hijab. If this happens again, the vehicle may be confiscated.

There have been protests in Iran for months, triggered by the death of the young Kurd Mahsa Amini. She died in mid-September after the vice police arrested her in Tehran for violating the strict dress code for women. Since then, the number of women defying the rules has continued to increase.

At the end of March, the head of the Iranian judiciary, Gholamhossein Mohseni Edschei, announced that removing the veil would be viewed as “hostility to Iran’s values” and would be punished accordingly.

HOME PAGE