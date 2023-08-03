Social association on stock pensions: “Bet on the future can go wrong”

Economy Stock-based retirement plans

“Bet on the future can go wrong” – social association criticizes stock pension

Status: 03.08.2023

Verena Bentele, President of the VdK, is critical of investing in stocks as a pension plan

If the Federal Republic had already invested the so-called generational capital in the Dax in 1987, there would have been a return of eight percent every year. The social association VdK considers the traffic light’s pension plans to be a “bet” and speaks of “questionable stocks”.

The social association VdK is demanding alternatives to the planned generational capital for pensions from the federal government. “This bet on the future can go really wrong,” said VdK President Verena Bentele of the dpa news agency in Berlin. “Therefore, the state must use other options to ensure good pensions than investing in questionable stocks.”

The generational capital, which was still called “stock pension” in the FDP election program, is a central element of the traffic light government’s planned pension reform. With the income from a sovereign wealth fund, an increase in pension contributions is to be mitigated in the future. Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) would like to invest ten billion euros a year over a period of 15 years.

However, the amount to be invested in and in which stocks or sectors is still open. It is clear that the risk should be spread widely. If the Federal Republic had already invested in the Dax when it was launched in 1987, the sovereign wealth fund would have achieved an increase in value of eight percent – per year. The MSCI World share index, which combines the stock exchanges of all major industrialized countries – above all the USA – has achieved about this annual return since the 1980s. More and more Germans are therefore investing privately in the major indices via ETFs.

Nevertheless, a share-based pension scheme has a difficult time with social organizations and parts of the coalition. The Greens pension expert Markus Kurth had sharply criticized the plans and referred to the recently falling return expectations on the capital markets. “Even experts from the traffic light coalition’s own ranks do not believe in the project from the coalition agreement and are sounding the alarm: the prospects for returns with the envisaged capital stock are modest,” said VdK President Bentele.

VdK President relies on contributions from civil servants and the self-employed

Instead, Bentele, who is a member of the SPD, calls for significant wage increases so that people can later live on their pensions. “Furthermore, the government must stop watching people work without social insurance,” Bentele said. “Therefore, she urgently needs to abolish mini-jobs. Every euro earned strengthens the pension fund.” In addition, Bentele wants to oblige the self-employed, civil servants and members of parliament to pay into the statutory, pay-as-you-go pension.

FDP General Secretary Bijan Djir-Sarai, on the other hand, defended the plans for generational capital. “We need the income from the capital market to make the pension future-proof,” he told the Funke media group. The criticism from the Greens and trade unions testifies to “great ignorance”. “We can no longer rely solely on the pay-as-you-go system, that would be downright negligent and extremely unfair to future generations.”

