Social benefits: State saves billions on unemployment benefits – and spends it on pensions

The state spent less on unemployment benefit I last year than it did in 2021. In general, state spending on social benefits rose below average – according to data from the Federal Statistical Office. Pensioners and recipients of housing benefit, on the other hand, received significantly more money.

At a May Day rally in Berlin, a participant demonstrates for a good life in old age – in fact, state pension benefits have increased

Dhe increase in state social benefits last year was lower than the long-term average. For example, significantly less unemployment benefit I was paid than in the previous year, as the Federal Statistical Office announced on Friday in Wiesbaden. The sum shrank by 14.8 percent or 3.1 billion euros thanks to the recovery of the labor market.

Overall, the so-called monetary social benefits increased by 1.4 percent. The long-term average calculated since 1991 is 3.1 percent. In view of the inflation rate of 6.9 percent last year, this even resulted in a price-adjusted decline in these services, the Federal Office explained. Currently, welfare accounts for 16 percent of government spending, down one point from a year earlier. The state includes the federal government, states, municipalities and social security funds.

Expenditure on short-time work benefits even fell by almost 80 percent. On the other hand, 2.4 percent more was spent on unemployment benefit II – now replaced by citizen benefit – as a result of the influx of people seeking protection from the Ukraine.

Saved nine billion euros in social benefits

The state protects against social risks with monetary social benefits. The total amount last year was 619.3 billion euros. In 2021, a good 9 billion euros were less, as the Federal Office announced. The benefits also include child benefit (-5.1 percent year-on-year) and social and youth welfare (-0.8 percent).

In contrast, public pensions and cash benefits from German pension insurance increased by 4.4 percent and 3.9 percent respectively in 2022. With an increase of 28.3 percent, expenditure on housing benefit rose particularly sharply, which the Federal Office attributes to the heating cost subsidies in view of the high energy prices.

