BRUSSELS. Protection of the most vulnerable consumers in four steps: postponement of invoices for those who cannot afford it and a targeted payment plan, avoid interruptions and cuts for this winter, minimize unilateral changes to contracts, information and assistance to consumers to explain the situation and provide overview of possible options. Faced with high bills and the difficulties of some families in coping with them, the European Union is developing a strategy to protect the groups most in difficulty between now and March 2023.

The four actions are the result of concertation with the electricity industry (Eurelectric), the gas distribution and sales industry (Eurogas), energy regulators (Ceer, Council of European Energy Regulators), consumers (Beuc) . The comparison was made necessary in the light of a situation that was difficult to manage and even more difficult to predict. The fluctuation in energy prices depends on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the EU sanctions, the speed of replacement of the Russian supplier.

The EU executive has gathered all the main players around the table, and for a very specific reason. “Many Europeans are struggling to pay their energy bills and we need to make sure no one is left out in the cold this winter,” underlines Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson. To avoid anyone being left out in the cold, with the company cutting supplies and being unable to pay skyrocketing bills, “more concerted action” is needed from everyone. Energy suppliers, national regulators, operators are called upon to considerable efforts, and national politics even more. It is to this that it is recommended to follow up on the measures agreed to protect the families most in difficulty, putting the “anti-freeze measures” into practice.

Go ahead with targeted aid, like Italy’s social bonus

Governments are asked to continue to proceed with the measures implemented so far, as long as they are targeted. It is the line of the Commission and of the interested parties. In this sense, the joint declaration brings together the good practices launched so far, and the “social bonus” launched by the Draghi government finds such appreciation as to be mentioned among the virtuous examples.

The annex to the final declaration which establishes the four principles for the winter, first of all recalls that during the current energy crisis, the bonus for electricity and gas has been “significantly” increased. First of all, starting from 2022, the income thresholds have been increased by 50%, so that a significantly greater number of customers have been able to benefit from financial support for the payment of their bills. Secondly, starting from the third quarter of 2021, the amount of the support “has also been steadily increased to the point that, as a result, customers benefiting from the ‘social bonus’ have been fully protected from price increases”.

This is, in the list drawn up by the EU, the successful Italian contribution to the debate on payment moratoriums, installment plans and bans on disconnection. On what was agreed at the European level, the signatories of the joint declaration with the four basic principles will return to take stock of the situation in February and April, to see how many people have benefited from these recommendations and how, if necessary, to intervene in the meantime, in progress in winter.