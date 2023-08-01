Social Chain: Homeware shop Urbanara files for bankruptcy

Because of the financial ties with the umbrella company Social Chain, problems also arise at the homeware shop Urbanara.

Chain reaction: A few days after the social chain of TV investors Georg Kofler and Ralf Dümmel filed for bankruptcy, the portfolio company Urbanara, an online shop for homeware and living accessories, has to go the same way. For the time being, operations will continue, according to a message to customers that is available from the start-up scene. The company emphasizes that the salaries of the current 22 employees are secured by the insolvency money.

For the time being, Urbanara’s business will be managed by the insolvency administrator Friedemann Schade from the Berlin law firm BRL Boege Rohde Luebbehuesen. The background to the impending payment problems are far-reaching financial ties with the social chain, as can be heard from the corporate environment. This threatened payment defaults, which would have had a negative impact on Urbanara’s future business.

Long-term rehabilitation as a goal

At Urbanara, which has been managed by Sanja Stankovic since January 2023, founder of the Hamburg Startups platform and later Head of Corporate Communications at DS Products and Social Chain, a positive continuation forecast is likely, as founding scene further learned. The goal of long-term restructuring of the company and the continuation of business operations would thus be achievable. In order for this to succeed, I also support Ralf Dümmel’s DS Group, which is not affected by payment problems.

Urbanara was founded in October 2010 by Benjamin Esser, Claire Davidson and Martin von Wenckstern and initially received financial backing from Blumberg Capital, B-to-V Partners, Taishan Invest, Grazia Equity and a number of business angels. Urbanara later became the first issuer at the crowd investing provider Bergfürst.

It has been apparent for a while that things are not going well for the two TV investors Georg Kofler and Ralf Dümmel. The great hopes of building a trading empire together faded steadily. To the start-up scene, Kofler attributed the impending insolvency primarily to the bursting of a financing. According to media reports, a company close to Lars Windhorst had not transferred the promised funds. Kofler has already resigned from his role as CEO.

