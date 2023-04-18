social fracture and torment of Emmanuel Macron

President Emmanuel Macron addressed the French with a solemn televised speech on the evening of April 17, without convincing the majority of his compatriots about the pension reform (which he considers a done deal and which the unions continue to contest). Macron wants to turn arounde page, after four months of social unrest against the new law, which specifically provides for the increase of the retirement age from 62 to 64 years. But the protest continues and the wave of unrest is likely to continue to disrupt the French economy throughout the spring.

Among the appointments on the calendar, the most significant is that of First of May, when – something unprecedented in France – the union confederations will demonstrate together to transform Labor Day into an anti-government mobilization. French trade unions are usually divided. This time they unite in the opposition. In this “hot spring” trade unions compensate for divisions and weaknesses thanks to opinion pollswhich testify to the popular opposition to the pension reform.

France continues to oppose

The meaning of the presidential speech (about a quarter of an hour) of April 17 is very clear: we need to think of something else and open a season of dialogue. Certainly the reform has overcome the parliamentary and institutional obstacles. On April 14, the Constitutional Council (whose nine members are chosen in equal parts by the presidents of the Republic, the Senate and the National Assembly) validated the essentials of the text. Macron rushed to promulgate the law in the night between April 14 and 15, but in his speech on the 17th he announced that it will come into force only next autumn. The president has given the government a period of a few months to relaunch social dialogue and consensual initiatives.

Shadows and question marks hang over the immediate future of the reform. Among these is the hypothesis of the referendum against the new law. The Constitutional Council he rejected a first proposal of this kind, badly formulated by the MPs who are supposed to sponsor it. Now a second attempt is underway, which could have the “green light” of Constitutional Council to start collecting almost five million signatures (equal to one tenth of the electorate), as required by the Constitution. It has never happened and this may be the first time.

Macron, one man alone in command

The referendum hypothesis is linked to the sensitivity of public opinion, which polls (for months have agreed in penalizing the Elysée) measure almost obsessively. Even when it is manifestly right and realistic, the presidential speech is lost in a kind of fog made up of doubts, perplexities and mistrust of a’public opinion which is moving away from its institutional representation. Macron knows very well (he has said it on various occasions, including public ones) that a sort of “original sin” weighs on his twofold presidential election: he was not elected only on the basis of adherence to his program but also (perhaps above all) on the basis of the name – Le Pen – of his rival on the ballot. In 2017 and 2022, Marine Le Pen it has come up against the “glass ceiling” that prevents a candidate of the extreme right from occupying top-level institutional functions in France.

To this was added what is difficult not to consider as a mistake by the Elysium. Within a few years (in 2020 and 2023), Macron introduced to the French two very different pension reforms. The first (formulated at a time when the Macronist coalition had a large absolute majority in the National Assembly) was in the approval phase when, in March 2020, the president announced its suspension due to Covid. Then the health emergency passed, but – as the election campaign approached – Macron avoided resuming that project, which relied on the very useful support of a large trade union confederation such as the CFDT. He preferred to wait for his re-election and for the National Assembly (in which the macronists they won only a relative majority of seats).

The president, whose mandate expires in 2027 and who cannot be re-elected, seems to be facing three options today. Can manage power without an absolute majority to the Assembly (it lacks about forty seats out of 577), but in this case it will be difficult to go (in domestic politics) beyond normal administration. He can play the card of early elections, with the risk that also in the next National Assembly no block will have an absolute majority and that the current problems will recur in a far more serious form. Can finally look for a true majority agreement with the neo-Gaullist opposition of the Republicans. But it should be a real agreement, complete with a common programme, and not a simple enlargement of the current majority. The neo-Gaullists, who lost the most important elections and who are very divided among themselves, know that today they can benefit from a true position rent. A circumstance that could “miraculously” reunite them.