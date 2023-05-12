Home » Social role of companies and governance for sustainability
Business

Social role of companies and governance for sustainability

by admin

Sustainability is no longer a choice for businesses, it is now a mandatory path. THE green e pink washing of the case used in the past only to demonstrate externally that they have taken a few steps in this direction no longer have any value and are easily unmasked by investors and stakeholders.

On the occasion of the Trento Festival of Economics, which will be held from 25 to 28 May, debates and comparisons will get to the heart of the new challenges to be faced not only in terms of climate emergency and ecological transformation, but also in terms of of corporate social commitment and the design of a new governance. This complements the acronym ESG, which it is necessary, today more than ever, to fill with meaning.

THURSDAY 25 MAY

A new model of capitalism between sustainability and inequalities

The protagonists: Aldo Bonomi (founder and research coordinator Consortium Association of Territorial Development Agents); Luigino Bruni (Lumsa); Rita D’Ecclesia (University of Rome La Sapienza); Maurizio Gardini (president of Confcooperative); Marcello Signorelli (University of Perugia); Alberto Orioli (deputy director Il Sole 24 Ore).

See also  The "creator spiritus" that politics lacks

You may also like

Italy, the country of the depressed: millions suffer,...

Buying real estate: As a commuter you save...

Volkswagen: April deliveries up 39% year-on-year

Interest rate pause not yet a settled matter

Honda, awakening in Europe with two hybrid SUVs...

In the office despite a strike? Employees have...

Unipol, jump in profits and collection in the...

Major shareholder allegedly considers takeover bid for Software...

The Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate has attracted...

Secret Amazon robot: This is what we know...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy