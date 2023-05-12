Social role of companies and governance for sustainability

Listen to the audio version of the article

Sustainability is no longer a choice for businesses, it is now a mandatory path. THE green e pink washing of the case used in the past only to demonstrate externally that they have taken a few steps in this direction no longer have any value and are easily unmasked by investors and stakeholders.

On the occasion of the Trento Festival of Economics, which will be held from 25 to 28 May, debates and comparisons will get to the heart of the new challenges to be faced not only in terms of climate emergency and ecological transformation, but also in terms of of corporate social commitment and the design of a new governance. This complements the acronym ESG, which it is necessary, today more than ever, to fill with meaning.

THURSDAY 25 MAY

A new model of capitalism between sustainability and inequalities

The protagonists: Aldo Bonomi (founder and research coordinator Consortium Association of Territorial Development Agents); Luigino Bruni (Lumsa); Rita D’Ecclesia (University of Rome La Sapienza); Maurizio Gardini (president of Confcooperative); Marcello Signorelli (University of Perugia); Alberto Orioli (deputy director Il Sole 24 Ore).