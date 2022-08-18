The National Council for Social Security Fund released the annual report of social security fund (2021) on the 18th. The report shows that the investment income of social security fund in 2021 will be 113.180 billion yuan, and the investment rate of return will be 4.27%. Since its establishment, the social security fund has achieved an average annual investment rate of 8.30%, with a cumulative investment income of 1,795.825 billion yuan.

According to the report, by the end of 2021, the total assets of the social security fund will be 3,019.81 billion yuan. Among them: direct investment assets of 1,021.308 billion yuan, accounting for 33.82% of the total social security fund assets; entrusted investment assets of 1,998.502 billion yuan, accounting for 66.18% of the total social security fund assets. Domestic investment assets were 2747.473 billion yuan, accounting for 90.98% of the total social security fund assets; overseas investment assets were 272.337 billion yuan, accounting for 9.02% of the total social security fund assets.

The report shows that in 2021, 36.130 billion yuan will be allocated to the national social security fund, including 5 billion yuan from the general public budget, 31.089 billion yuan from the lottery public welfare fund, and 41 million yuan of domestically transferred stocks that implement the original state-owned share transfer policy. Yuan. As of the end of 2021, a total of 1,029.162 billion yuan of funds and shares have been allocated to the National Social Security Fund, of which: general public budget allocations are 354.836 billion yuan, and state-owned shares have been reduced and transferred to 284.413 billion yuan (97.159 billion yuan of reduced funds and domestic transfers). 102.899 billion yuan in stock, 84.355 billion yuan in overseas stock transfer), and 389.913 billion yuan in lottery public welfare funds. After deducting the obligation of the Social Security Foundation to reduce its holdings as a state-owned shareholder when the industrial investment project was listed, the total reduction of state-owned shares was 1.388 billion yuan. In 2009, it was used to subsidize work-related injury insurance in the Sichuan earthquake-stricken area and transferred 680 million yuan to the central finance. The central finance was allocated to the national social security fund. A total of 1,027.094 billion yuan.