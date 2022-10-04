Societe Generale has expanded its product range by listing 10 new fixed-lever ETCs / ETNs on commodities, bonds and equity indices on Borsa Italiana’s ETFPlus.

In particular, the widening of the range makes the offer on commodities richer by providing investors with the opportunity to take a position on WTI Future Oil and Brent Future Oil with 2 new Short Fixed Leverage ETCs -2x e su Natural Gas Future with two Short Fixed Lever instruments -1x and -2x. To these, we add a new short fixed leverage tool -1x are the VIX Future and two Fixed Lever Long and Short ± 3x on the NASDAQ 100 stock index Total Return.

Finally, the range of Societe Generale’s ETC / ETNs also includes three new instruments that allow you to invest in futures linked to government bonds: a Fixed Leva Short -1x on BTP Future and two Fixed Leva Long and Short ± 5x on the OAT Future.

With the issue of these new products, Societe Generale’s offer of ETCs and ETNs is enriched in terms of underlyings with 60 products on equity indices, bond futures and futures on commodities.

Here is the new range of ETC / ETN from Societe Generale:

How do they work

These products do not have a predefined expiration (open-end). Their repayment can take place during the life of the product and the investor can also sell the product on the market, in which Societe Generale has undertaken intraday liquidity commitments.

These Fixed Leverage SG ETCs / ETNs, reply indicatively (gross of costs, taxes and other charges) the daily performance of the underlying multiplied by the fixed positive or negative leverage. The Fixed Leverage is recalculated every day and is valid only intraday and not for periods of time longer than a day (the so-called compounding effect).

In the event of extreme and adverse market movements, an automatic Intra-day Leverage Adjustment mechanism is envisaged. This mechanism is aimed at preventing the value of the product from becoming negative, however in some market circumstances it does not prevent the value of the product from falling to zero. These products are suitable for a short term investment approach.

For more information, see the website: https://prodotti.societegenerale.it/