Societe Generale has expanded its range of products by listing on the SeDeX of the Italian Stock Exchange 5 new Long and Short Fixed Leverage certificateswhich allow you to invest with daily leverage on the rise and fall of the coffee future and the rise of an ETF on the MSCI World global equity index.

In particular, the expansion of the range it makes the offer on materials richer prime by providing investors with the opportunity to take a position on coffee futures with four new Long and Short ± x5 and ± x7 Fixed Leverage Certificates. Finally, it enters the range of Societe Generale’s Fixed Leverage certificates, the first Fixed Leverage Certificate x3 that allows you to invest with upward leverage on the performance of an ETF on the MSCI World index.

With the issue of these new products, Societe Generale’s offer of Fixed Leverage Certificates is confirmed as one of the most complete in terms of underlyings with over 240 products on stocks, equity indices, bond futures and commodities.

The new issue

In detail, the new Societe Generale certificates are:

Operation

Societe Generale’s Fixed Leverage Certificates, classified as leveraged certificates according to the Acepi classification, they replicate indicatively (gross of costs, taxes and other charges) the daily performance of the underlying multiplied by the positive or negative fixed leverage.

Fixed Leverage is recalculated every day and is valid only intraday and not for periods of time longer than a day (so-called compounding effect). In the case of extreme and adverse movements of the underlying, a automatic mechanism for intraday adjustment of the lever. This mechanism is aimed at preventing the value of the product from becoming negative, however, in some market circumstances, it does not prevent the value of the product from falling to zero.

These certificates do not have a predefined expiration (open-end) and their redemption may take place during the life of the product at the discretion of the Issuer or the investor in the manner provided for in the Final Terms of the product.

For more information, see the website: https://prodotti.societegenerale.it/