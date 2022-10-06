Societe Generale issued on Borsa Italiana’s SeDeX 10 new Discount Certificates on shares listed in Italy (Enel, Eni, Intesa Sanpaolo, Unicredit and Stellantis), thus allowing Italian investors to access a new type of instrument that has already met with significant success in other countries.

These new instruments offer exposure to the performance of the underlying stock price up to a certain level (Cap) against an issue price lower than the price of the share itself, from here they derive the name “Discount” (which means discount in Italian). The market price during the life of the product will also be less than or equal to the price of the underlying stock.

“Discount Certificates are products designed for those who want to maintain an exposure on certain equities, but in a market phase that they consider stable or moderately positive. Comment Costanza Mannocchi, Head of Exchange Traded Products of Societe Generale in Italy In fact, these new products make it possible to purchase the Certificates at a “discount” with respect to the value of the share and to benefit from a stronger rise in the underlying up to a predetermined Cap. The Discount Certificates represent a further stage in the evolution of the SG range, always careful to offer innovative tools that are able to implement specific tactical exposures “.

The new issue

Below are the new Societe Generale Discount Certificates:

Operation

These certificates are traded with intraday liquidity on Borsa Italiana’s SeDeX and expire in December 2023.

At maturity, Societe Generale’s Discount Certificates provide for a redemption equal to the Reference Price of the underlying share on the Valuation Date, up to a maximum level equal to the Cap set at the time of issue.

From the point of view of tax treatment, for investors who make different income, the capital gains realized from the investment in these products (if the latter are, for tax purposes, qualified as securitized derivatives) can be offset against any previous losses in the terms and under the conditions provided for by the applicable legislation. In addition, the Tax on Financial Transactions (the so-called “Tobin Tax”) envisaged for derivatives and not for shares is applied.

Expiry scenarios

At maturity, Discount Certificates provide two possible reimbursement scenarios:

1) If on the Valuation Date on Reference Price of the Underlying is equal to or higher than the Capa Redemption Amount equal to the Cap multiplied by the Multiple (Maximum Amount) is paid.

2) On the other hand, if on the Valuation Date the Reference Price of the Underlying is lower than the Cap, a Redemption Amount is paid equal to the Reference Price of the Underlying on the Valuation Date multiplied by the Multiple. In this scenario it is possible to incur a loss of the capital invested if the Redemption Amount is lower than the purchase price of the product.

For more information, see the website: https://prodotti.societegenerale.it/