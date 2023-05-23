Societe Generale tris di Callable Equity Protection

The latest round of quarterly reports from Piazza Affari showed encouraging signs, allowing the Ftse Mib to remain mainly in the range between 27,000 and 28,000 points. Despite the challenging scenario, in an economic context still characterized by uncertainty, the main companies listed in Milan have provided positive indications, highlighting solid fundamentals and confirming the growth prospects.

The banking sector, historically the one with the greatest specific weight in Piazza Affari, is in dust, thanks to the increase in interest margins and commissions, which have driven the accounts of institutions of all sizes.

But other sectors, such as luxury goods, oil companies and utilities, also reported more than satisfactory results. As regards the other sectors, the partial slowdown in energy prices contributed in many cases to containing costs and the increase in the sale prices of goods made it possible to offset any decreases in volumes.

Important results for three big names in Piazza Affari

Among the big caps of Piazza Affari, it is worth highlighting in particular the quarterly reports of three giants: Intesa Sanpaolo, Enel and Eni.

The bank led by Carlo Messina closed the first quarter of 2023 with a net profit that came close to 2 billion euro, up sharply compared to 1.04 billion in the first three months of last year. The year-end earnings forecast has been raised to 7 billion, with a promise to distribute 5.8 billion to shareholders this year, including dividends and buybacks. The sector, however, will continue to benefit from the monetary policy of the ECBintending to raise rates further to cool inflation.

Remarkable performance also for Enel, whose results further confirm the solidity of the integrated business model. The group made significant progress in executing the repositioning plan and in the disposals of non-core assets, exceeding half of the 21 billion target set by the 2023-2025 Strategic Plan. The broad visibility on the continuation of the year made it possible to confirm the 2023 guidance on Ebitda, net income and debt.

Also Eni reiterated the prospects for 2023, having achieved excellent operational and financial results. Despite the weakening of the scenario, the accounts were supported by the E&P and Gas/LNG sectors, also allowing confirm the increase of the 2023 dividend to 0.94 euro per share and the launch of the 2.2 billion buy-back program.

The novelty in the SG house with a view of Italy

To take a position on the aforementioned blue chips of Piazza Affari, Societe Generale (SG) issued on the EuroTLX segment of Borsa Italiana three new Callable Equity Protection 100 certificates with a maximum maturity set at 28 December 2026. The new issue includes the certificate with ISIN XS2395029387 linked to the Intesa Sanpaolo share, the ISIN XS2395029114 with underlying Enel and the ISIN XS2395029205 on the ENI stock.

New products are classified as capital protected certificates according to the Acepi classification, a category of certificates that is now increasingly offered on the market in the light of the context of higher interest rates. For this issue SG has decided to focus on a mechanism called “Callable”, innovative for the world of certificates, which provides that the early recall is not linked to a certain barrierbut it can happen at the issuer’s discretion.

Recall premium with full capital protection

The new Callable Equity Protection 100 provide on a monthly basis (from the 1st to the 42nd month) the possibility, at the discretion of Société Générale, to recall the products in advance, paying, in this case, a gross settlement amount equal to 100% of the nominal value (100 euro) increased by the gross recall premium of 1% multiplied by the number of months that have elapsed since the issue of the products (gross yield of 12% expressed on an annual basis).

As an example, let’s take the certificate (ISIN XS2395029387) linked to the Intesa Sanpaolo share. If the early call option is exercised by the Issuer at the end of month 10, this certificate will pay a gross settlement amount equal to 110% of the nominal value (100% + 1%x10). Since the nominal value is 100 euros per instrument, the investor will receive 110 euros gross in this case.

In the event that the Issuer decides not to exercise the early call during the life of the certificates, on the expiration date (December 28, 2026) are looming two possible repayment scenarios: