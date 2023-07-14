Society – Bartsch criticizes Scholz` image of Germany

Dietmar Bartsch (archive) dts

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The chairman of the left-wing faction in the Bundestag, Dietmar Bartsch, has accused Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) of having a unrealistic self-perception. “The picture that the Chancellor draws is different than for many people in the country,” Bartsch told the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” (Saturday edition) about Scholz’s positive assessment of the work of the traffic light coalition in the so-called summer press conference.

“Self-righteousness, self-praise and self-satisfaction dominated,” said Bartsch. “Not a trace of self-criticism.” The left-wing politician complained: “The fact that Olaf Scholz defends the modest minimum wage increase of just 41 cents and, in view of more than three million children in poverty, thinks that the traffic light has taken decisive steps in basic child security borders on self-deception.” The chancellor is talking about tax relief, but the fact is: “Normal citizens have never been more heavily burdened than they are today,” said Bartsch. “This is due to the coalition’s refusal to work on the issue of inflation.” Companies went bankrupt in droves. “The country is socially divided like never before,” said the left-wing faction leader.

HOME PAGE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

