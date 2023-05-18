Society – Citizenship law reform on the home stretch

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The reform of citizenship law planned by the traffic light is on the home straight. “An agreement is within reach,” said SPD parliamentary group leader Dirk Wiese of the “Rheinische Post” (Thursday edition).

“Important questions of detail have been clarified.” The reform would exclude people who have been proven to have committed anti-Semitic, racist, xenophobic or inhuman crimes. “Only those who respect our system of values ​​can get citizenship,” said the domestic politician. The catalog of queries for naturalization should be expanded to include the crimes described. “To do this, public prosecutors and citizenship authorities need to work better together.” Accordingly, the grounds for exclusion from multiple marriages and rejection of equal rights for men and women are to be re-created. In addition, the principle will be adhered to that no one will be naturalized who is dependent on transfer payments. However, there will be regulations for hardship cases. “I’m thinking of a single mother,” said Wiese. As planned, the intention is to reduce the possibility of naturalization for well-integrated people from eight to five years of residence. “Well integrated means that they speak German, can pay for themselves and their families, are committed to the Basic Law and of course have not committed a crime,” explained the SPD politician. In addition, dual citizenship is made easier. The principle of avoiding multiple nationalities should be abandoned. Naturalization for members of the so-called guest worker generation will be made easier by lowering the language level that has to be proven, said Wiese.

