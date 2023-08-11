Society – Esken demands a quick concept for climate money from Lindner

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The chairwoman of the SPD, Saskia Esken, has asked Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) to quickly present a concept for the planned climate money. “We have agreed in the coalition that the finance minister will work out the infrastructure to be able to transfer the climate money to the people. I expect Christian Lindner to quickly present a concrete concept,” said Esken of the “Rheinische Post” (Friday edition ).

“Because in view of the growing costs and rising prices, people are rightly insisting that we comply with our plans from the coalition agreement,” said the SPD leader. With the climate money, the state revenue from the CO2 price should flow back to the citizens.

