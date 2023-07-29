Society – Heat: Homeless Aid wants free water for the homeless

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The managing director of the Federal Working Group for Homeless Aid, Werena Rosenke, has called on Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) to protect the homeless from serious damage or even death from heat on very hot days. “Homeless people must have access to free water, shower facilities and cool rooms in public spaces,” said Rosenke of the “Rheinische Post” (Saturday edition).

In principle, she welcomes the Minister of Health‘s heat protection plan. According to Rosenke, however, a heat protection fund would make sense so that the services and facilities of the housing emergency aid can buy urgently needed things for homeless people. Meanwhile, the president of the social association VdK, Verena Bentele, criticized Lauterbach’s heat protection plan for missing concrete measures. For example, it is unclear “how cooled rooms could be set up in old people’s homes, kindergartens, schools and hospitals” or how senior citizens can find a suitable place to cool down in urban areas, Bentele told the newspaper.

The heat protection plan was long overdue, but could only be a start. Lauterbach presented his heat protection plan on Friday and declared that he wanted to halve the number of heat deaths this year.

