Society – NRW state parliament wants to hoist the rainbow flag for the first time

Dusseldorf (dts news agency) – In front of the building of the North Rhine-Westphalian state parliament in Dusseldorf, the rainbow flag should officially wave for the first time on Wednesday. The occasion is the International Day Against Queer Hostility, which is celebrated on May 17th.

This is reported by the “Rheinische Post” in its Wednesday edition. “North Rhine-Westphalia is cosmopolitan and tolerant. With the colorful rainbow flag, we speak out against any form of discrimination and exclusion,” said the president of the state parliament, André Kuper, of the “Rheinische Post”. The state parliament is setting “a visible sign of the diversity in our country and is committed to the fundamental values ​​of the constitution,” said Kuper. The state parliament presidium decided that the rainbow flag should always be hoisted on certain occasions in the future. In addition to the days of the Christopher Street Day parade in the state capital, this also includes the annual International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Interphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) on May 17th. In North Rhine-Westphalia, public buildings would be flagged with the flags of the European Union, the federal government and the state on regular and special occasions. The rainbow flag should only be hoisted on the specific dates mentioned in combination with the flags of the European Union, the federal government and the state, it said.

