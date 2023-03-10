.

Berlin (German news agency) – Almost six months after the statutory minimum wage was raised to twelve euros per hour, the German social association (SoVD) has called for a further increase of more than two euros at the turn of the year. “After a year of war with the consequences that can be felt everywhere and a nine-month period that still lies ahead of us, we believe that inflation must be compensated for more here,” said SoVD CEO Michaela Engelmeier to the newspapers of the Funke media group (Friday editions). .

“According to our calculations, the minimum wage would have to rise to 14.13 euros.” Her association had already been of the opinion last autumn that a minimum wage of twelve euros per hour was too low, according to Engelmeier. Even before the sharp increases in energy and food prices, the SoVD called for a poverty-proof minimum wage of 13 euros. “That must at least be aimed at with the next adjustment.”

The traffic light coalition had raised the minimum wage to 12 euros per hour by law on October 1, 2022. Until then it was 10.45 euros. The increase was a central promise made by the Social Democrats in the last federal election campaign. The Greens had also spoken out in favor of it in their election program, while the left had spoken out in favor of 13 euros.

The lower wage limit of 12 euros should now apply for the whole of 2023. A submission deadline for associations expires this Friday: they are to submit their current assessment of the situation to the federal government’s minimum wage commission. The independent commission submits a proposal to the government to adjust the minimum wage every two years. The next proposal is expected in the summer.

HOME PAGE