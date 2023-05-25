Society – Study: Young people are mostly satisfied with their lives

Young people in Germany are mostly satisfied with their lives, but skeptical about the offers of political parties. This emerges from a study published on Thursday by the SPD-affiliated Friedrich-Ebert-Foundation (FES).

Young people in Germany are mostly satisfied with their lives, but skeptical about the offers of political parties. This emerges from a study published on Thursday by the SPD-affiliated Friedrich-Ebert-Foundation (FES). The 16 to 30-year-old women and men surveyed named equal rights and climate protection as the most important topics and goals.

In the survey conducted by the Infratest dimap institute, 85 percent of young people said they were satisfied with their own way of life. However, 74 percent also said that they would worry about the current situation in Germany. Reference was made to current crises and conflicts.

Only a narrow majority of 51 percent expressed satisfaction with the functioning of the democracy. 77 percent stated that politicians do not take the concerns of young people seriously. Only 45 percent expressed the impression of being able to influence political decisions. However, according to the survey, 16 to 30 year olds are definitely interested in political issues.

Accordingly, programmatic content of the parties plays an important role in voting decisions, but these are often not convincing. A majority locates itself to the left of the political center. Equality (88 percent), climate protection (78 percent) and higher taxation of high incomes (77 percent) are named as important values ​​and goals.

For the study, Infratest dimap surveyed a total of 4,059 eligible voters between the ages of 16 and 30 by telephone or online from mid-November to mid-December 2022.

HOME PAGE