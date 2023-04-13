.

Berlin (German news agency) – The chief executive of the German Joint Welfare Association, Ulrich Schneider, has criticized Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner’s (FDP) refusal to provide higher social benefits for asylum seekers with no secure prospects of residence. Schneider accused the FDP leader of acting “perfidiously” and playing people off against each other, as reported by “Spiegel”.

Lindner had recently criticized that higher social benefits would send the wrong signals to asylum seekers. FDP social politician Jens Teutrine joined his party colleague. A significant increase in social benefits demanded by the Parittische Wohlfahrtsverband, for example, testifies to a “lack of sensitivity,” said Teutrine. Schneider reacted angrily to statements by the FDP politician Markus Herbrand, according to which an online “Children’s Opportunity Portal” demanded by the FDP could help ensure that the money actually reaches the children and is not used by parents for their own needs, such as alcohol or cigarettes.

This is “nonsense,” he said. “The parents of poor children save first.” This has also been proven by numerous studies. It is true that there are addicts among poor people as well as among rich people.

“It’s not the case that the poor, of all people, are wasting a lot of money,” says Schneider.

