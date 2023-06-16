Socogas, the bet on bio-lpg and the new distributors

Listen to the audio version of the article

For Socogas, the bet on bio-LPG began last summer, when it set up Green LG Energy GLGE, a joint venture aimed at developing new technologies aimed precisely at the production and distribution of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) derived from biogas, together to Agn Energia, Beyfin, Cavagna group, Veroniki Holding/Butangas. The goal is to build the first prototype plant for the production of bio-LPG by 2024. The search for a suitable site is underway.

Bio-LPG from waste

The Cool Lpg technology, subject of the trial, allows the recovery of biogas deriving from landfills, agricultural plants, waste water treatment plants and urban waste, converting it into bio-LPG, 100% renewable for transport, heating, industry. A product compatible with the already existing infrastructure, and with reduced emissions.

Socogas, founded in 1967, with headquarters in Fidenza (Parma). It moves and sells 280,000 tons of LPG and around 150,000 cubic meters of fuel per year for its network of road distributors and tanks for civil and industrial use. It is active in the design of LPG depots and points of sale and in the distribution of lubricants. It supplies methane, electricity and LPG from combustion. In 2021 it achieved a turnover of 620 million, increased in 2022. With 270 employees.

A market to develop

«Today we are going through a generational transition, from a family business to a group capable of looking at global markets and competing with players in the energy sector», Patrizia Zucchi tells the group, as well as daughter of the founder Renzo. «We believe in biofuels: they are and will be the product that most of all will lead us towards the transition. And in particular in bio-LPG, which is the product that doesn’t exist yet. But it has a potential market: think of the 1,300 municipalities not connected to the methane network and the 2.5 million motorists who already use LPG. Looking ahead, we have a further market to develop: 24 million cars ranging from Euro 0 to Euro 4, the most dated and polluting ones, could be converted to LPG with a minimum cost, to then use the bio version. Biofuels can be the Italian way to climate neutrality. If they supported each other strongly, Europe too would notice it», comments Zucchi.

The reference is to the European ban on endothermic engines from 2035, with the latest update which saw Brussels accept an exemption for synthetic fuels promoted by Germany, but not the bio ones sponsored by Italy.