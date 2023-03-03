Home Business Sodalis acquires the majority of Goovi, the brand co-founded by Hunziker
The takeover with Sodalis allows Goovi to continue its growth path

memberthe Italian multi-brand group, a leading exponent of the health, beauty, personal care and home markets, has reached an agreement with Artsana Group for the acquisition of the majority stake in Go.

The remaining shares remain represented by co-founders Michelle Hunziker and Massimo Dell’Acquawho will continue to be an active part of the development of the native digital brand together with Sodalis.

The takeover allows Goovi to continue his growth path within a group motivated to devote great strategic focus and capable of offering maximum support in terms of product know-how.

The operation offers Sodalis the possibility of develop e-commerce with an excellently positioned brand to capture the positive and attractive dynamics of this channel.

What is Goovi, the wellness brand co-founded by Michelle Hunziker

