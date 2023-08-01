Sofia Castelli and Zakaria Atqauoi

Sofia Castelli, the interrogation of the ex-boyfriend who killed her

This morning validation hearing for Zakaria Atqaouithe twenty-three-year-old who confesses that at dawn on Saturday he has ex-girlfriend Sofia Castelli stabbed to death in Cologno Monzese, in the province of Milan. The interrogation before the magistrate Elena Sechi takes place in the Monza prison where the boy, defended by his trusted lawyer Marie Louise Mozzarinihas been in custody since Saturday evening on charges of voluntary homicide aggravated by premeditation.

Sofia Castelli, in Cologno Monzese torchlight procession in remembrance

In the meantime it has been arranged for tonight a torchlight vigil in memory of the 20-year-old. The appointment, reports the newspaper Il Giorno, is at 20.45 in front of Villa Casati: everyone is invited to bring a torch or candle with them to light up the procession which will leave at 21, along via IV Strade and corso Roma, stopping in front of the number 100, where there are already very many messages and bouquets of flowers in memory of Sofia Castelli. Then continuation in via Indipendenza and conclusion at the town hall of Villa Casati.

Sofia’s killer lurking in the closet, then the young woman’s throat cut

As already revealed yesterday, Zakaria Atqaoui was hidden in the closet of her parents’ apartment, whose keys he had stolen the day before. The 23-year-old waited for his return home from the Sofia nightclub, certain of finding her in the company of another boy. Instead, the young woman went home with a friend, who went to sleep in the next room. The killer waited for the two to fall asleep to come out of his hiding place and stab the ex in her sleep.

