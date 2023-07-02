SoftBank-Backed IRL Closes Down as Investigation Reveals 95% of Users Were Bots

Former “Japan’s Richest Man,” Masayoshi Son, founder of Softbank Group, finds himself in hot water once again as one of his investments, the social platform IRL (IN REAL LIFE), announces its closure. The reason behind the shutdown is the revelation that up to 95% of the company’s claimed “20 million users” are actually bots disguising themselves as real users.

IRL, established in 2017 and based in the United States, positioned itself as an offline event community tool that aimed to bring people together through events and sharing. Its unique approach garnered the attention of Softbank, leading to a Series C financing round of $170 million in June 2021. This financing round propelled IRL’s valuation to $1.17 billion and earned it a spot on the “2021 Global Unicorn List” by the Hurun Research Institute.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted IRL’s business model, which relied heavily on offline activities. To adapt, the company shifted to online events such as live broadcasts, online concerts, and esports. Despite claims of rapid user growth during the pandemic, internal conflicts within the company began to arise. Softbank Group Corp. announced layoffs, causing concerns about IRL’s actual operating conditions. In late 2022, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission initiated an investigation into the company for securities law violations and misleading investors.

Recently, IRL’s board of directors concluded their investigation, revealing that 95% of the claimed “20 million users” were actually automated systems or robot accounts. Sensor Tower, a third-party app monitoring platform, estimates that IRL only has 1 to 2 million real users, significantly less than the company’s claims. As a result, the board decided to remove the founder and CEO, Abraham Shafi, from his position and announced the official closure of the company.

This downfall comes as another blow to Softbank Group and Masayoshi Son, who have experienced significant losses in recent years. Softbank reported a record net loss of 3.16 trillion yen in the first quarter of last year. While they managed to achieve a net profit of 3.03 trillion yen in the second fiscal quarter, this was mainly due to the sell-off of Alibaba stock. In the fiscal year ending March 2021, Softbank’s net loss reached 970 billion yen.

Masayoshi Son’s personal fortunes have also dwindled rapidly, with personal debts now totaling $4.7 billion. The global economic downturn, rising inflation, and declining valuations of technology stocks have all contributed to these losses. The Vision Fund, under Softbank’s umbrella, has also suffered major losses, with investments in companies such as Doordash and GoTo Group.

Given these setbacks, Masayoshi Son announced last year that he would withdraw from the company’s daily operations, citing the poor performance of investments in both the primary and secondary markets. The cryptocurrency market also added to Softbank’s losses, with the bankruptcy filing of FTX further impacting their financial standing.

As Softbank continues to face challenges and IRL faces closure, it remains to be seen how Masayoshi Son will navigate these turbulent times and recover from the series of setbacks.

