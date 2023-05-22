Softbank sells Fortress, deal valued at $2bn

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment and the management team of Fortress Investment Group have reached an agreement to acquire SoftBank Group’s 90% stake in the US wealth management firm.

Mubadala (who already owns 10% of Fortress) will hold 70% of the shares, while the US asset manager’s top management will keep 30% and a class of shares that will allow it to appoint the majority of the members of the board of directors.

Following the closing of the deal, Fortress will continue to operate as an independent investment manager. The companies did not disclose terms of the deal, but Bloomberg News reported that the transaction could be worth more than $2 billion.

Abu Dhabi is using the proceeds of last year’s commodities boom to extend its influence on the international scene, investing billions of dollars to diversify the economy away from dependence on oil.

SoftBank acquired Fortress in 2017, intending to use the New York firm’s experience to manage its Vision Fund. Mubadala has been a longtime partner of SoftBank and has emerged as one of that fund’s lead investors.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of next year, pending necessary approvals.