Home Business SOFTWARE – Abacus is growing in double digits again
Business

SOFTWARE – Abacus is growing in double digits again

by admin
SOFTWARE – Abacus is growing in double digits again

SOFTWARE

Abacus is growing in double digits again

Abacus Research AG was able to increase its total turnover by 13.9 percent last year. The Eastern Swiss software company gained more than 500 companies as customers.

The Abacus headquarters in Wittenbach.

Hannes Thalmann

The software company based in Wittenbach has expanded its position as a leading provider of business software in 2022. In the traditional license business, 516 new companies have opted for Abacus software, according to a press release. The use of programs from the cloud by subscription is also becoming increasingly popular. Here, sales increased by more than 20 percent. Even stronger was the growth in employee self-service capabilities. According to Abacus, almost 700,000 subscriptions had been taken out for employees of SMEs by the end of 2022.

The number of employees also increased at Abacus itself. Today, 574 people work at Abacus Research itself, 87 more than in the previous year. The entire group currently has 723 employees. The most successful sales partner for Abacus software last year was Axept Business Software AG, followed by OBT and BDO. For CEO Claudio Hintermann, the success is also the result of the innovations in which Abacus has invested a lot in recent years.

See also  Ideal Auto delivered 8,589 vehicles in July, setting a new record for monthly deliveries

You may also like

Why do you say that the US banking...

France, after pensions the mega basins. The green...

Central bank raises key interest rate despite turbulence...

Cars, EU-Berlin agreement “disadvantageous” for Rome. Elkann meets...

New Era, New Journey, New Great Achievement·Looking at...

This is how aggressively banks advertise for CS...

Credit Suisse, ECB applauds but has to deal...

ChatGPT as a job killer? Lucerne Getabstract wants...

Mps: the Mef files the lists for the...

Bischofszeller Patron prepared exit for ten years

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy