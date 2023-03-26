SOFTWARE

Abacus is growing in double digits again Abacus Research AG was able to increase its total turnover by 13.9 percent last year. The Eastern Swiss software company gained more than 500 companies as customers.

The Abacus headquarters in Wittenbach. Hannes Thalmann

The software company based in Wittenbach has expanded its position as a leading provider of business software in 2022. In the traditional license business, 516 new companies have opted for Abacus software, according to a press release. The use of programs from the cloud by subscription is also becoming increasingly popular. Here, sales increased by more than 20 percent. Even stronger was the growth in employee self-service capabilities. According to Abacus, almost 700,000 subscriptions had been taken out for employees of SMEs by the end of 2022.

The number of employees also increased at Abacus itself. Today, 574 people work at Abacus Research itself, 87 more than in the previous year. The entire group currently has 723 employees. The most successful sales partner for Abacus software last year was Axept Business Software AG, followed by OBT and BDO. For CEO Claudio Hintermann, the success is also the result of the innovations in which Abacus has invested a lot in recent years.