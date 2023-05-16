Software AG: Shareholder uprising is imminent

With a total of ten supervisory board mandates, five of which are chairmen, Lucas is “clearly overboarded”, i.e. has too many mandates, Strenger said. The corporate governance expert also complained that Software AG rejected Rocket/Bain’s offer just one hour after it became known. “According to the information available so far, there must be serious doubts as to whether the Executive Board and the Takeover Committee of the Supervisory Board were able to deal responsibly with all relevant questions for such a final evaluation of the offer from a financially strong competitor.”