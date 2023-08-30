Software alert: VW was about to delay the launch of the Tiguan 3

VW Tiguan 3 in camouflage trim: For a long time dark clouds hung over the plan to unveil the production version on September 19 at the Wolfsburg plant, but now the situation is brightening. Volkswagen cars

The software of the Wolfsburg-based VW group is once again in serious trouble: The main brand Volkswagen passenger cars was recently threatened with a postponement of the world premiere of their newly developed compact SUV Tiguan due to technical problems involving bits and bytes. Business Insider learned this from the group’s board of directors around CEO Oliver Blume.

In a lengthy meeting of the eight-strong VW passenger car brand board chaired by Thomas Schäfer on Monday evening, the decision-makers agreed on a compromise: VW passenger cars will remain with the Tiguan premiere planned for September 19 as part of a works meeting at the main plant in Wolfsburg . VW Passenger Cars is also sticking to the market launch of the third generation of the popular four-door car in the first quarter of 2024.

