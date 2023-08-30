Home » Software alert: VW was about to delay the launch of the Tiguan 3
Business

Software alert: VW was about to delay the launch of the Tiguan 3

by admin
Software alert: VW was about to delay the launch of the Tiguan 3

VW Tiguan 3 in camouflage trim: For a long time dark clouds hung over the plan to unveil the production version on September 19 at the Wolfsburg plant, but now the situation is brightening. Volkswagen cars

The software of the Wolfsburg-based VW group is once again in serious trouble: The main brand Volkswagen passenger cars was recently threatened with a postponement of the world premiere of their newly developed compact SUV Tiguan due to technical problems involving bits and bytes. Business Insider learned this from the group’s board of directors around CEO Oliver Blume.

In a lengthy meeting of the eight-strong VW passenger car brand board chaired by Thomas Schäfer on Monday evening, the decision-makers agreed on a compromise: VW passenger cars will remain with the Tiguan premiere planned for September 19 as part of a works meeting at the main plant in Wolfsburg . VW Passenger Cars is also sticking to the market launch of the third generation of the popular four-door car in the first quarter of 2024.

See also  Nanxuan Holdings (01982) released its interim results. The profit attributable to shareholders was HK$233 million, an increase of 20.94% year-on-year. The proposed interim dividend was HK5.1 cents per share_Sina Finance_Sina.com

You may also like

Rome, terror to Umberto I: occupy a room,...

China’s Internet Usage Soars to 1.079 Billion Users,...

Export economy under pressure – Europe’s economy is...

Piazza Affari still toned (+1.2%), accelerating Wall Street

The 6th China International New Materials Industry Expo:...

Ferrari and Bang Olufsen: together for a new...

The 2023 China International Clothing and Accessories Fair...

The Urban Dictionary of Short Term and Long...

Stock exchanges, for the final Europe along with...

write a title for this article © Reuters....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy