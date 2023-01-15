Listen to the audio version of the article

Less science-fiction storytelling to make the public and analysts happy, more concreteness in a vision of current technological trends that let us see the near future of the car. And by now it is superfluous to say «electric and connected». This is the picture that emerges from the just concluded 2023 edition of CES, the technology show where the improbable flying cars that would have long since populated the skies of cities and total and absolute autonomous driving have given way to a few but interesting concept cars (primarily BMW i Vision Dee but also Peugeot Inception) as well as important announcements by suppliers and manufacturers of chips and digital solutions (Qualcomm, ZF, Continental and Harman Samsung).

Digital minimalism triumphs on the dashboard: all the information is displayed on the windshield in augmented reality

Let’s start from a dominant theme: the concept of “software defined vehicle” now consecrated as the paradigm of the car 4.0. But what does it mean? it means that the car and its functions are created and therefore defined by its software. an operating system on which to activate or not functions through apps (perhaps for a fee to activate optionals) and this implies a Copernican revolution in automotive hardware: a single central unit, a sort of mainboard, instead of dozens of control units with microprocessors (perhaps similar ) that perform only one task with waste of resources (and in times of chip shortage this is no longer the case).

Such an architecture simplifies the internal network as fewer cables and in their place a digital backbone with good old ethernet. On this hardware a software that can manage everything from the battery to the ADAS driving assistants, from infotainment to the user interface. And precisely on the subject of the human-machine relationship, the BMW i Vision Dee show car (where Dee means Digital Emotional Experience) was the queen of the CES in Las Vegas. The livery of the car changes color digitally thanks to an evolution of the black and white technology, developed together with partner E Ink, used for the 2022 iX Flow show car.

Bmw i Vision Dee anticipates the style and proportions of the first model of the next generation to be launched in 2025. The show car animated by artificial intelligence changes color at will: it is coated with an electronic ink film made up of 240 panels

Dee’s body surface is coated with electronic paper film divided into 240 segments capable of displaying up to 32 colors. It is certainly scenic, but Dee is interesting for other reasons: it develops the concept of a car that becomes a digital companion, which relates to the user by expressing itself visually or vocally.

It is no coincidence that it was presented on stage together with the legendary Herbie beetle from Disney and the mother of all talking cars equipped with artificial intelligence: KIIT from the TV series Supercar. In addition to expressing a concept of digital relationship between user and car, Dee brings an epochal change in the layout of the interior to its debut. She gets on board (and we had this chance) and is surprised: there are no profusion displays on the dashboard to confuse with their tablet-like interfaces that have always been unsuitable for driving.