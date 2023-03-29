The Berlin startup Hygraph promises a content management tool of the latest generation. Investors are convinced by this in this difficult market environment.

The two Hygraph founders Daniel Winter (left) and Michael Lukaszczyk. Hygraph

Content is everything. Text, photo, video, audio, data. And: content is everywhere: website, app, social media, product database, smartwatch application. The sheer volume of content that companies need, produce and play out these days can become a major challenge.

Against this background, the Berlin startup Hygraph was able to convince investors with what it says is “the latest generation of content management system”. The startup announced today that it has closed a €28 million (US$30 million) Series B round of funding. This was led by the British tech VC One Peak. The existing investor Open Ocean, a European early-stage VC, Square One from Berlin and, as a business angel, Boris Lokschin, co-founder and CEO of Spryker Systems, also participated.

Years ago, so-called headless CMS replaced the content management systems (CMS) that had been common up until then, such as WordPress. Users create content, which then becomes a single content product, in this case a website. The difference: Headless CMS does not create individual output products, but rather a programming interface (API) in which the content is bundled and from where it can be played out in various channels, regardless of the platform.

Hygraph founder Michael Lukaszczyk has been involved in the market for several years. In 2017 he founded a company in Gießen, Hesse, called GraphCMS. His resolution back then: to build the most advanced content management system on the market. In the meantime, these are no longer the headless CMS, but systems that not only display content, but also collect it from different sources. The software founder describes the principle as “many-to-many linking between diverse content sources and devices”.

read too “I want to build a tech company with 200 to 400 employees”

In the course of further development, Lukaszczyk’s company also changed its name and headquarters, the Gießen startup became Hygraph in Berlin, the team of nine became a team with 70 employees and, according to its own statement, more than 400 customers worldwide, including Dr. Oetker, Shure, Samsung and Philips.