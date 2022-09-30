Produced | Sohu Auto

On September 30, according to media reports, Tesla’s domestically produced models Model 3 and Model Y will undergo significant price cuts. According to the source, the price reduction of Tesla’s main model Model Y in China is expected to reach 40,000 yuan, and the starting price of the Model Y rear-wheel drive model may eventually drop to 270,000 to 290,000 yuan.

According to the Financial Associated Press, in response to rumors that “the domestic Model 3/Y will be significantly reduced in price”,Tesla said the information was not true.

It is understood that on September 16, Tesla was accused of starting a “disguised price reduction”. According to Tesla China Post, car owners who have finished picking up their cars from September 16 to September 30 can enjoy an insurance subsidy of 8,000 yuan if they choose to purchase insurance in the Tesla store, and the subsidy can be directly used for reduction or exemption. car price. Later, the Tesla store salesperson responded, “We generally don’t do such subsidy activities. This is a temporary activity to sprint delivery.” The store salesperson also said that the car was picked up on the 30th. You can enjoy a subsidy of 8,000 yuan, and the car price will be reduced when the final payment is delivered.