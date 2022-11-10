Sohu Auto Global News | Jianghuai Automobile: Sales of pure electric passenger vehicles in October increased by 53.59%
Recently, Jianghuai Automobile released the October production and sales express data. A total of 45,634 vehicles were produced in October, a year-on-year increase of 12.13%; in the first 10 months, a total of 419,105 vehicles were produced, a year-on-year decrease of 4.23%; among them, pure electric passenger cars were produced in October 18,662 units, an increase of 70.4% year-on-year; the total production from January to October 156,721 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 58.48%.
In terms of sales, a total of 40,505 vehicles were sold in October, a year-on-year increase of 10.18%; a total of 412,217 vehicles were sold from January to October, a year-on-year decrease of 4.86%. Among them, the sales of pure electric passenger cars in October were 17,050 units, a year-on-year increase of 53.59%; the total sales from January to October were 101,194 units, a year-on-year increase of 52.27%.
