Produced | Sohu Auto

According to media reports, Ms. Liu from Chongqing was driving a newly purchased FAW-Volkswagen ID.6 pure electric car. When driving with the car navigation on the central control touch screen, pop-up advertisements suddenly appeared on the screen, blocking the navigation information while driving. Then I asked the customer service center of FAW-Volkswagen for verification. The customer service responded: “It is indeed a pop-up advertisement of ‘a gift for buying a car’ pushed by the manufacturer. If there are activities in the future, pop-up advertisements will be sent, but the frequency cannot be grasped.”

Nie Weichang, a licensed lawyer in Chongqing, said: “When driving with in-vehicle navigation, the driver is likely to take full responsibility for the accident because he is distracted and distracted to close the pop-up window advertisements and cause traffic accidents.”

The Provisions on the Administration of Internet Pop-up Information Push Services will come into force on September 30, 2022. For web page pop-up advertisements, there are clear regulations, not “you can play if you want”. As for the pop-up window advertisements on car machines, it is also urgent to incorporate corresponding specifications to ensure driving safety.