Produced | Sohu Auto

On March 23, Xin Guobin, a member of the party group and deputy minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, presided over a symposium for key industry associations to analyze and judge the industrial economic operation situation in the first quarter, listen to opinions and suggestions, and study policy measures to stabilize growth in key industries. At the meeting, heads of 10 industry associations including iron and steel, petrochemical, non-ferrous metals, building materials, machinery, automobiles, light industry, textiles, electric power, and coal made exchange speeches.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to give full play to the advantages, implement policies according to the industry, guide enterprises to increase investment in equipment renewal and transformation, and actively build a production and sales docking platform.Efforts will be made to stabilize bulk consumption such as automobiles and consumer electronics, and efforts will be made to expand consumption of home appliances, household appliances, and green building materials. It is necessary to promote the optimization and upgrading of the industrial system, accelerate the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, and consolidate the leading position in advantageous industries such as new energy vehicles, photovoltaics, mobile communications, and electric power equipment.Cultivate and expand emerging industries such as new energy and new materials, and plan forward-looking industries for the future. It is necessary to pay close attention to the difficult problems faced by enterprises, especially small, medium and micro enterprises and private enterprises, unblock the communication channels between government and enterprises, protect the rights and interests of enterprises in accordance with the law, and use real measures to stabilize market expectations and boost enterprise confidence.