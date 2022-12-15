Listen to the audio version of the article

Sol grows in India where it signs a strategic partnership with Bhuruka gases limited (Blg) aimed at strengthening the international presence of the Italian group of technical and medical gases. With this operation – which saw the involvement of Simest (Cdp group) together with the Venture Capital Fund, managed on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Sol becomes a primary operator in the central-southern area of ​​India, where it has already been active for some time with the subsidiary Sol India private limited. It deals with …