Home Business Sol strengthens in India with Simest
Business

Sol strengthens in India with Simest

by admin
Sol strengthens in India with Simest

Sol grows in India where it signs a strategic partnership with Bhuruka gases limited (Blg) aimed at strengthening the international presence of the Italian group of technical and medical gases. With this operation – which saw the involvement of Simest (Cdp group) together with the Venture Capital Fund, managed on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Sol becomes a primary operator in the central-southern area of ​​India, where it has already been active for some time with the subsidiary Sol India private limited. It deals with …

See also  Service industry PMI rebounded sharply, strong expansion trend appeared | PMI | Price Index | Manufacturing_Sina Technology_Sina

You may also like

ECB knocks out the European stock exchanges, Piazza...

The foundry price is as high as 140,000...

Snowboarding, the World Cup sees Cortina and Almaviva...

Superbonus, no extension to December 31 to present...

ESM reform – State-saving fund, Lagarde (ECB): ‘Let’s...

Nomisma, 5,200 companies “against the wind” are driving...

ECB, the reasons behind the interest rate hike

International oil prices fell, subject to the rebound...

ECB, increase of 50 basis points on rates...

TSMC’s “American Dream” and Political Game- FT中文网

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy