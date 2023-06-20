Solar energy is booming: expansion is progressing faster than Habeck had planned

Photovoltaic systems along the A93 motorway near Mainburg. Jens Niering Photoproductions Picture Alliance

The expansion of solar energy in Germany is progressing much faster than planned. This is shown by new figures from the Federal Statistical Office.

At the end of March, 2.6 million photovoltaic systems with an output of 70.6 gigawatts were installed on open spaces and roofs. That was 20 percent or 11.5 gigawatts more than a year ago.

In the first quarter alone, the installed line grew by a good gigawatt. The government’s goal of adding more than nine gigawatts of solar power this year should therefore be exceeded.

Anyone who regularly drives on the freeway will notice a rapid change: kilometer after kilometer, solar systems are lined up next to the road. Where there are still gaps, many fields are being prepared for new solar parks. The picture is similar on some railway lines. And anyone who looks down on the roofs of their town or village from a church tower will see: Germany is experiencing a solar energy boom.

New figures from the Federal office of statistics. At the end of March, solar parks, companies, public institutions and private households had installed 2.6 million photovoltaic systems in Germany. Their total capacity for converting the sun into electricity was 70.6 gigawatts.

In the course of a year, the number of systems grew by 16 percent. Installed capacity even increased by 21 percent. The absolute number is also interesting. At the end of March, installed capacity was 11.5 gigawatts higher than a year ago. This shows the growing dynamic, because only 7.3 gigawatts of solar energy were added over the past year.

This statistic records all those photovoltaic systems that feed electricity into the public grid and have an electricity meter. Smaller plants, such as the so-called balcony power plants, are therefore usually not included and would be added.

The strong start to the new year increases the Federal Government’s chances of achieving its goals in the expansion of solar energy. Economics Minister Robert Habeck has set himself the goal of tripling the expansion of newly installed photovoltaic capacity from the last 7.3 gigawatts – to 22 gigawatts a year in 2026.

In her new photovoltaic strategy the federal government has planned an increase in expansion to nine gigawatts (GW) for this year. In the coming year, the capacity is to be increased to 13 GW.

A few weeks ago, Habeck had already spoken of a good start. For the first quarter of 2022, he expects the installed capacity to expand by 2.7 gigawatts. Germany will be able to build more than 10 gigawatts of solar power for the first time this year.

Now the numbers look even better. According to the Federal Statistical Office, the installed capacity in 2023 had already increased by a good three gigawatts by the end of March.

It should be noted that with solar and wind power, the installed capacity and the actual electricity production can differ greatly depending on the weather. Solar and wind power are therefore not suitable for covering a base load. However, their share in total electricity generation is increasing sharply.

Photovoltaic systems fed a good 54.3 million megawatt hours of electricity into the grid in Germany in 2022. That was 20 percent more than a year earlier. The share of photovoltaics in electricity generation also increased in 2022 from nine to eleven percent of the electricity fed into the grid. The previous record month for solar power in Germany was June 2022: A year ago, a fifth of the electricity fed in was generated with the help of the sun, at almost 7.7 million megawatt hours. This value could be exceeded in June 2023, which has been sunny up to now.

The federal government wants to promote the expansion of photovoltaics even more in the future. Habeck has summarized a number of measures in a photovoltaic strategy. The cabinet should get the first parts of this on the way before the summer break. These are the goals and planned measures for the expansion of solar power generation:

Habeck’s plan for the expansion of solar energy

Habeck's plan for the expansion of solar energy

The expansion of photovoltaics is to be accounted for about half by solar systems on roofs and on open spaces. More space should be made available for solar systems in open spaces, for example along the motorways. Approvals should be granted faster. There should be more solar systems over simultaneously agriculturally used areas (Agri-PV). New concepts should make it easier to expand solar systems on the roofs of apartment buildings and make them attractive for residents. Solar systems on balconies should be possible very easily. The grid connections of new free-standing and roof-mounted systems are to be accelerated. Tax hurdles are to be removed, for example in the case of trade or inheritance tax. The federal government wants to build up production capacities for solar systems with the EU "in Germany and Europe". The increasing demand should be largely covered by domestic production. The number of skilled workers for the manufacture, planning, installation and maintenance of PV systems is to be increased. The federal government wants to demand more research and development of solar technology.

