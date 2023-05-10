Home » Solar share: With this German share, you can now benefit from the solar boom
Business

Solar share: With this German share, you can now benefit from the solar boom

by admin
Solar share: With this German share, you can now benefit from the solar boom

Dgermany has invested billions of euros in the energy transition, but there is not much to see on the financial markets. There is not a single world-class energy transition champion on the stock exchanges. But with the new photovoltaic strategy of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, a lot could now be set in motion. From 2026, an additional output of eleven gigawatts is to be generated on German roofs every year, and the expansion is to be massively simplified and accelerated. Surprisingly, analysts see a German company in a strong position in the solar sector – the company and the share may be facing something big.

See also  Crisis at Credit Suisse - Credit Suisse: An overview of the events of the last few days - News

You may also like

These are four things homebuyers regret the most

Eni, green light for the assembly. Descalzi confirmed...

How Germany’s administration can be saved

Resolution 4 of 08/05/2023 – Official visit of...

A-shares received comments | The A-share index diverged...

Saving: This is how high the interest rates...

Short-term rentals, close at risk in the wake...

Financial face丨Cheung Kong Group intends to make a...

Togo: in July the Forum on infrastructure projects...

Cake throw and naked protest: activists disrupt the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy