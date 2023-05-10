Solar share: With this German share, you can now benefit from the solar boom

Dgermany has invested billions of euros in the energy transition, but there is not much to see on the financial markets. There is not a single world-class energy transition champion on the stock exchanges. But with the new photovoltaic strategy of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, a lot could now be set in motion. From 2026, an additional output of eleven gigawatts is to be generated on German roofs every year, and the expansion is to be massively simplified and accelerated. Surprisingly, analysts see a German company in a strong position in the solar sector – the company and the share may be facing something big.