Solar system: German industry has eaten up myth, says CEO

Founded his now listed solar startup in 2016: Otovo CEO Andreas Thorsheim. Otovo

The Norwegian solar company Otovo has been active on the German market since 2022 – and has to assert itself against tough competition.

However, CEO Andreas Thorsheim sees enough room for everyone: “Solar is as current as the PC was in the early 1980s,” he says in an interview with Business Insider. The real boom is yet to come.

Anders Thorsheim is standing in front of the event hall of the green startup conference EcoSummit. Hip location on the Spree, view of the Eastside Gallery. Nevertheless, solar entrepreneur Thorsheim seems exhausted from panel discussions and investor talks. “Founding a startup is like having a child,” he says, laughing. “You can’t explain it, you just have to experience it.” His child is a little older. Founded in 2016, the solar system startup Otovo is active in 13 countries – since December 2022 also in Germany – and has been listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange since the beginning of 2023. So he looks at the development of photovoltaic systems (PV) in Germany with a European lens – and therefore also considers one assumption about the German market to be a myth.

But first of all, Otovo has to assert itself in the tough competition in this country. Unlike top dogs like Enpal and 1Komma5, the Norwegians are running a leaner business model: “We are a marketplace for local installers,” says Thorsheim, describing the principle. Customers can buy or rent solar systems through Otovo. The claim is that they should come to a cheap – and definitive – offer as quickly as possible. To do this, Otovo cooperates with a whole range of local installation companies, to whom every incoming order is auctioned off. “We think that’s the best way to get them the best deal, quickly.”