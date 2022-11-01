On November 1, 2022, Jikr 009 was officially launched. The new car is the second model of the Jikr brand. It is positioned as a medium and large-scale pure electric MPV. It is officially defined as the world‘s first pure electric luxury MPV, which is also based on the vast architecture of SEA. Another new model, which adopts a brand-new family-style design with a more distinctive style. The cruising range of the four-wheel drive model under CLTC conditions exceeds 702 kilometers. The new car launched a total of 2 models, with a price range of 499,000-588,000 yuan. The new car will be delivered in January 2023. The specific model name and configuration are shown in the following figure:

As the current flagship model of Jikr, Jikr 009 has a very aggressive and exaggerated design language. The overall volume and appearance design are very consistent with the common situation of a flagship MPV. The detail design is very unique and focuses on functionality.

The front of the car is square in shape, with a lot of horizontal and vertical lines, which is very design and futuristic. The closed grille with mirror chrome plating is very eye-catching. The LED daytime running lights at the top have a somewhat different style, and the lower part is equipped with a separate independent lamp group. LED headlights. It is worth mentioning that it has a total of 154 independently controllable light sources, including the headlight group, on the front grille, and has a “fountain of light” lamp language interaction.

The side body is square and burly, the waistline is straight, the side sliding door is square, and the C-pillar is also added with the same longitudinal brushed design elements as the front face. In terms of body size, the new car has a length, width and height of 5209/2024/1856mm, the wheelbase reaches 3205mm, and the curb weight is 2830kg. Under the optimization of more than 20 places such as curved glass double A-pillars, the wind resistance coefficient of the new car is only 0.27Cd, and the official said that the cruising range has been increased by 57.6 kilometers.

The rear part of the car is designed to be straight, which is much simpler than the front of the car. It has a large tail window and a low tailgate opening. The synchronization of the popular through-type taillights appears at the rear. The middle of this family-style design is ZEEKR. The logo, the two sides of the taillights are designed with a 7-shaped width indicator, and the light group has a total of 402 LED light sources.

The interior of Jikrypton 009 has a family-style space design concept. The regular and curved T-shaped layout and color matching look similar to that of Jikrypton 001. The large-sized instrument panel and the super-large central control screen with dual-screen, more It conforms to the consistent impression of extremely krypton technology.

The size of the central control large screen is 15.4 inches, the screen resolution is 1920*1200, and the refresh rate is 60 Hz. The central processor chip is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip with a 5G network configuration. The car engine is the latest version of the system, but it has been optimized for MPV models and has a new version number. The interaction method of the system is still the interaction logic of the main page card, tray/settings column bar/ribbon icon. The system has four interactive modes to realize the five-screen linkage of instrument screen, central control screen, ceiling screen and touch screen, and is equipped with a multi-modal three-dimensional interactive experience with independent sound zone recognition.

The car machine basically covers the most advanced car networking functions at this stage. The navigation is a customized AutoNavi map, with functions such as charging pile search. The media source is equipped with Tencent Love Listening, which has content including QQ music, listening to books, news, radio, Kankan, and audio programs. The audio section has high-definition sound, with 14 Yamaha speakers plus 6 headrest speakers.

At the driver assistance level, in the hardware part, Jikr 009 uses the hardware equipment of Jikr 001, has a complete visual fusion perception system, is equipped with EyeQ5H intelligent driving dual-chip with 7nm process, 7 8-megapixel high-definition cameras, the longest distance is 600 The detection distance is matched with four 2-megapixel surround-view cameras, one driver fatigue monitoring camera, and one 250-meter ultra-long-range millimeter-wave radar.

Functionally, the JK 009 is equipped with the L2+ level ZAD intelligent driving assistance system, and can realize “antelope hedging”. The NZP autonomous pilot driving will also be pushed in the follow-up. In the road sections covered by the high-precision map, the vehicle will automatically complete functions such as on-ramp, active cruise, active overtaking, and advance lane change based on the navigation path.

For the safety part of the body, JK 009 has the world‘s largest mass-produced one-piece die-cast rear aluminum body with a length of 1.4 meters and a width of 1.6 meters. The roof can bear a maximum load of 13 tons, the torsional rigidity of the whole vehicle reaches 36000+Nm/deg, and it has a large side air curtain with a capacity of 70L.

Extremely Krypton 009 adopts the concept of “big flat in the air”, and the interior space of the whole car reaches 7.4 square meters, with a basic volume of 2979 liters. The whole car seat is spacious and comfortable, with a strong sense of business in shape, the inner 7-layer filling material is soft, and the surface of SOFT NAPPA full-grain first-class leather is perforated to further demonstrate the luxurious feeling, and the configuration provides electric adjustment, ventilation, The heat and massage are very comprehensive.

The new car adopts a six-seat layout. The second row is a first-class independent seat design. It has electric adjustment with ventilation and heating massage and extra-long electric leg rests. In addition, there is an independent automatic sweeping air conditioner, a stepless adjustable foldable small table, Headrests with sound, etc. The second-row seat control area is on the armrest. In addition, the double-sided sliding door panels are also equipped with LCD screens that can be operated.

The top of the car is covered with Oswell material, equipped with front and rear double sunroofs, and there are ambient light strips with a length of 1.2 meters on both sides of the sunroof. It also has a 15.6-inch ceiling screen operated by a remote control, which can realize SWITCH access, wireless screen projection and other functions.

Extremely Krypton 009 creates a larger door entry and exit space of 67CM laterally through the minimum 36CM threshold ground clearance, expanding the side sliding door area, and increasing the second row of seats to slide forward. The sexual configuration is well taken care of, and the backrest can even be folded completely flat.

In terms of power, JK 009 is highly consistent with JK 001. It is built based on the vast SEA architecture. It is equipped with dual motors using silicon carbide materials at the front and rear. The peak power of the dual motors reaches 400kW and the efficiency reaches 98.5%. The acceleration time of 100 kilometers only needs to be In 4.5 seconds, the stopping distance in 100 kilometers is only 36.9 meters.

The battery is a ternary lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 116 kWh. The cruising range of the four-wheel drive model under CLTC conditions exceeds 702 kilometers, and the charging time between 10% and 80% is only 28 minutes.

The chassis is in the form of front and rear multi-link suspension. The air suspension system is adjusted to a height of 45mm. In addition, CCD electromagnetic shock absorption continues to be equipped, with dTCS intelligent anti-skid system, and the turning radius is 6.2 meters.

(Editor in charge: Wang Xiaojian)