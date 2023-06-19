Home » Soleri and Damiano, rumors about the breakup: “She was the one who cheated first”
by admin
Soleri and Damiano, bomb on the breakup. She would have had one for months love story with an entrepreneur in the cosmetics sector. Rumors

Giorgia Soleri e damiano david they are undoubtedly the most talked about showbiz couple of the moment. After the video that paparazzi the Maneskin frontman kissing passionately with a blonde girl, the news of the alleged betrayal by Damiano against his (now ex) girlfriend, which was then followed by Soleri’s social media announcement, according to which their “it was not a monogamous relationship“. But now, a more gossip it’s setting the web ablaze. According to the latest rumors, she, the influencer-activist, would have betrayed first.

Bloggers are throwing the bomb Amedeo Venza e Deianeira Marzano. Both claim that Giorgia Soleri had been in a relationship with another man for months. “Soleri didn’t pull her hair out for Damiano because, it is rumored, she seems to have for months already a love story with an entrepreneur in the cosmetics sector. Which, among other things, rightly, it seems, after the latest chilling statements, has also given her up”. These are the revelations of Venza and Marzano to the weekly Novella 2000according to which it was Soleri to cheat first Damiano, who instead would be “innocent”. Meanwhile, the news is circulating on social media and has not been commented on or denied by the person concerned. Yet, as proof of the thesis, Soleri has just launched her own line of cosmetics (Neonude) in collaboration with an Italian brand (Mulac). Simple coincidence? We’ll see.

