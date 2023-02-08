The European Central Bank published the results of the stress tests or the so-called exercise SNAP (supervisory review and evaluation process) for the year 2022.

Stress tests have been conducted in a context of deteriorating economic conditions, and the dynamics of the financial markets following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. According to the note from banking supervision. Despite the worsening outlook over the course of the year, however, the increase in interest rates led to an improvement in profitability and capital generation. The European banks they maintained strong capital and liquidity positions on average, with capital levels exceeding, in the vast majority of cases, capital requirements and guidelines stemming from the previous SREP cycle. Even the scores assigned remained substantially unchanged overall.

“Banks have held up well the economic impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, thanks to their strong capital and liquidity positions, increased profitability and continued improvement in asset quality,” he said Andrea Enria, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the ECB, warning “difficulties will remain as long as the war continues, and the effects of rising interest rates require close monitoring. Banks must address persistent weaknesses concerning in particular risk control systems and governance mechanisms e assess future trends prudently“.

NPE exposure volume down

Il volume of non-performing exposures (non-performing exposures, Npe) held by significant institutions – underlined Enria – “is decreased to 349 billion euros at the end of September 2022, the lowest level since the start of the publication of supervisory data in 2015”.

Il overall SREP score in 2022 it remained on average essentially unchanged: 92% of banks of the euro area included in the exercise received the same overall SREP score as in 2021 while half of the remaining 8% were assigned a worse score.

I capital requirements and guidelines totals for the next period have been averaged to 15% of RWAs (Risk-weighted asset), from 14.7% in the previous stress test cycle. On average, the overall capital requirements and guidelines in terms of CET1 have passed since 10,4% in 2022 at about 10.7% of RWAs for 2023. At the end of the third quarter of 2022, the average amount of CET1 held by SIs totaled 14.7% of RWAs.

ECB supervision: alarm on governance, credit risk assessment and IT

The ECB has imposed qualitative measures mainly in the areas of internal governance and credit risk. In particular, the findings on internal governance have highlighted critical issues regarding theeffectiveness and composition of the administrative bodies, their overall suitability and risk assessment role. The ECB also found that many banks lack adequate resources for all control functions (risk management, regulatory compliance and internal audit). The war in Ukraine also brought about a increased risks operational and IT/cyberprompting banks to address deficiencies in outsourcing arrangements and cyber security and cyber resilience systems.

Banks, dividend plans compatible with assets

I dividend distribution plans of the banks subject to supervision – Enria reported – were retained “practically all compatible” with their asset profiles. Profit distributions, after the stop imposed during the pandemic, will affect 51% of gross profits in 2022. Some banks have planned substantial distributions of profits – explained the head of supervision – and therefore have carefully chosen to stagger the share buyback plans into several tranches during the year “to remain flexible with respect to macroeconomic trends”.

