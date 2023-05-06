Solid US labor market. Turn Fed a chimera

US employment report: job growth much higher than expected

US labor market more than solid: the April employment report disclosed today, first major market mover to be published in the US after yet another Fed rate hike, again silences those hoping for dovish turn of the US central bank.

Other than hard landing, but not even soft landing: the numbers that have been communicated today on the trend of employment made in the USA present rather a robust economy. An economy he created in a month 253,000 new jobswell above the 180,000 increase expected by analysts.

It is true that March numbers have been revised downwards significantly to a growth of 165,000 payrolls, compared to the previously communicated increase of 236,000 units.

However the unemployment rate fell from 3.5% to 3.4%While average hourly wages, one of the most important parameters for evaluating the inflation trend in the United States, they rose by 0.5% on a monthly basis, after +0.3% in March.

US job numbers: Treasury rates jump higher

Forte the reaction of US Treasury rates, with 10-year bonds jumping about 11 points to 3.460% and two-year bonds rallying 15.6 basis points to 3.883%.

The publication of the US employment report, which follows the announcement on rates arrived the day before yesterday, Wednesday 3 May, from the Federal Reserve, seems to agree with Jerome Powell which, although less hawkish than in the past, froze the markets on the possibility of an about-face on rates by the Fed, therefore on the imminent arrival of rate cuts, still deem them inappropriate.

Reason: an inflation rate still too high.

Powell & Co raised rates the day before yesterday for the tenth consecutive meeting, bringing them to new range between 5% and 5.25%, at the record since July 2006, with an increase of 25 basis points.

The Federal Reserve, in the statement announcing yet another monetary tightening, also hinted that the restrictive monetary policy made in the USA could be nearing its end.

But will it be like this? The one from two days ago it will really be the last act of the cycle of anti-inflationary monetary tightening launched by the Fed?

US and Fed employment report: the word for the experts

Interviewed by Reuters Dam Sarhan, CEO of 50 Park Investments in New York, expressed himself as follows:

“Expectations for the US employment report had been worse as many were concerned about the risk of one possible recession in the near future. But the data continues to demonstrate that the US economy remains very solid”.

That said, according to Sarhan, the data just communicated aren’t actually “too strong”, which leads to a conclusion: definitely, this is not the ideal context either for raising rates or for cutting them.

He thinks differently Anthony Saglimbene, chied market strategist di Ameriprise Financial:

“The employment report is telling you that the labor market (USA) is still hot. And it’s a little worrying that the number relating to inflation, i.e. the number on average hourly wages, has risen. In my view, there are two messages: the Fed still has work to do, and the job market is hot. As a result, the monetary tightening that (Powell) has launched this week is justified.

“The other message – Saglimbene points out – is that perhaps the Fed is right when he talks about the possibility of easing inflationary pressures in other areas of the economy, since he knows that, in the end, (with any further move), there won’t be a really big impact on employment”.

So comments on the situation Jon Maier, Global X CIO.

Stronger-than-expected jobs data has implications not only for Fed policy decisions, but also for the broader economy. Continued growth in the labor market can boost consumer spending and support economic growth. However, the persistence of low unemployment and high wage growth could also exacerbate inflationary pressures, prompting the Fed to act ahead of time. We believe that a rate hike in June is now possible”.