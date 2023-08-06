Solidarity bonus and gender equality – work and business blog

The solidarity premium is an Austrian measure to reduce working hours. Based on a case study in an industrial company, their impact on the private sector – housework and care work, which is primarily done by women – is examined. This raises the question of whether care and housework is actually distributed more fairly between the sexes and whether women can therefore increase their working hours if men reduce their working hours. The case study shows that although women’s working hours are increasing, the direct influence on care and housework is only small. In order to counteract structural unequal distribution, a comprehensive equality policy is therefore required.

Housework and care work as an obstacle to gainful employment

Two-thirds of Austrian care and housework is done by women, one third by men. In the case of gainful employment, it is exactly the opposite: 61 percent of paid work is done by men and 39 percent by women. Austria has Europe third highest part-time rate, most of the part-time workers are married women. Domestic and caring responsibilities determine whether women can enter and/or remain in the labor market. Less paid working time in turn leads to economic dependencies and goes hand in hand with lower income. As a result, women have a higher pension gap and are one higher risk of poverty exposed. In order to counteract this and to redistribute paid and unpaid work, the measure of reducing working hours is often proposed. studies have already shown that reducing working hours has many positive effects on physical and mental health, recreation, family time, work-life balance and productivity rates. However, until now it has been unclear which influences this has on the actual distribution of paid and unpaid work between the sexes and thus on gender inequalities. Therefore, in the course of a case study in a large Austrian industrial company with employees, possible effects of work reduction measures were examined.

The solidarity bonus in the industry AG

The solidarity premium introduced in 2000 is a mix of a working time reduction measure and an active labor market policy. The participation of a company enables the employees (solidarity workers) to reduce their normal working hours. The hours that become free as a result are filled by a previously unemployed person or an inter-company apprentice (replacement workers). The solidarity premium is funded by the AMS for two years (three years if the replacement worker is older than 45, is long-term unemployed or has a disability). There are no financial disadvantages, because the solidarity worker receives 50 percent of the loss of income and the company receives the social security costs incurred. The following graphic explains the solidarity premium: Four employees reduce their weekly hours from 40 to 32, but receive wages for 36 hours and a new position of 32 hours becomes vacant.

2005 Industrie AG (the name of the company examined was anonymised) has started to implement the solidarity premium in order to change its shift models from 38.5 to 34.4 hours per week. This enabled 250 previously unemployed people to be hired.

Traditional role models are difficult to break

Four middle-aged heterosexual couples with children – male solidarity workers in the industrial company and their female partners – were interviewed in the course of the case study. The following results were ascertainable: through participation, the solidarity workers spend more time with their families and the family atmosphere improves as a result of their stress reduction. When it comes to sharing care and housework, men are more likely to take on jobs they were already doing before taking part. They usually support their partner and sometimes do new small tasks. The study shows that their activities always correspond to the traditional distribution of roles. Such as: gardening, repair work, changing tires, taking out manure, spending time outside with the children. A frequently mentioned division of tasks looks like this: “The house is hers and the garden is mine.”

In addition to physical activities such as cleaning, tidying up, getting the children ready for school/kindergarten, the tasks of the women interviewed also include invisible mental and emotional work – organizing, planning, dividing, keeping track of things, comforting, being the contact person, etc. The interviewees are responsible for the entire interrelated process and schedule of each family member. While they check off everything on their mental to-do list (“mental load”), they also have paid work, so they are exposed to a double burden. This, in turn, is only partially visible to her partner, on the one hand because the housework and care work is not fully visible and on the other hand because the husband’s gainful employment is ascribed a higher value, as one interviewee explains, among other things: “(…) actually everything that revolves around the child is automatically done by the mother. Although I don’t have many fewer hours than he does. But it’s so automatic, and what you don’t actually see you just rely on.”

The man’s gainful employment is central

The husband’s paid work is the focus of the family, as one interviewee emphasizes, among other things: “Actually, everything depended on his shift.” The interviewees portray their gainful employment differently than that of their partner, they earn more, work more hours and all partners were on parental leave. This reinforces the prevailing image that the man’s gainful employment is more important than that of his partner. The woman’s gainful employment stands in a direct, one-sided relationship to the husband’s gainful employment: she can increase her gainful employment through his participation in the solidarity premium. However, the increase always depends on childcare facilities, the age of the children and relatives in need of care. This confirms the still dominant social role of men as breadwinners and women as additional earners. In the case of unpaid housework and care work, the situation is exactly the opposite: the woman does most of the work and the man helps out. If so, women can only relieve themselves of responsibility temporarily. For example, on special occasions such as B. Mother’s Day, on previously announced company outings, illness.

Individualization of role models

Due to the prevailing distribution of roles, any help from the interviewed men in the house and care area is accepted with much praise and thanks. The unpaid work of the man is described in detail and valued, so that at first it seems as if the historical inequality has been changed by the solidarity premium. However, on closer enquiry, the invisible work, the mental load and the double burden of the woman are still not seen. While men admit that their partners do most of the unpaid work, this usually only means the visible jobs. The woman receives little praise or thanks for keeping the whole family functioning. For example, the man who hangs up the laundry because the woman asks him to do so receives praise and thanks.

The division of paid and unpaid work and gender role models have changed in public discourse. The woman as a full-time housewife is considered an outdated image of the 1960s. Therefore, the couples studied no longer argue with fulfilling their roles, but with making individual decisions: “The division has turned out like this: the woman can now clean faster and more precisely, the man is less patient when helping with homework, etc.”

Leisure time as an unveiling aspect of inequalities

The inequality is not made visible at first glance through the detailed appreciation of the housework and care work done by the man and the assertion that the division fits the way it is. The everyday routine obscures the unequal structures and the unpaid housework and care work is labeled as an act of love, as one interviewee illustrates: „(…) [ihre] Hobbies tend to be the children. (laughs) (…) that the house is clean, immaculate, that’s more her thing, that everything is neat. She just likes to do that.” Under the veil of routine, however, there is anger on the part of the women. When sharing is talked about, inequality becomes palpable and anger at the double burden, which is barely seen, becomes palpable. For example, with statements like: “(…) that he could do the dishes too (laughs). Maybe vacuum, because that wouldn’t be that difficult (laughs).” Or: “It’s really just a wish, but that it doesn’t just get stuck on me.”

Participation in the solidarity premium could have brought about changes in the private sphere, the male solidarity workers claim. However, there is no inner drive to do more because most of the housework and care work is done by their partners anyway. Men gain more free time through the solidarity premium, but do not take on more care activities at home. In principle, men and women have different access to leisure time. Men speak clearly of their free time and use the newly gained time for hobbies and their balance. Because the man’s gainful employment is central, the prevailing image in the family is that he is entitled to his leisure time. Women, on the other hand, claim to have little or no free time, especially when their children are young. The organization of free time adapts when care obligations decrease, for example because the children are older and/or there are no relatives in need of care. Thus, the solidarity premium manages to uncover through the newly gained free time what is otherwise little talked about and can unveil the unequal division of paid and unpaid work.

The solidarity premium needs equality policies in order to have a gender-equitable effect

Although the direct influence of the solidarity premium on the distribution of (un)paid work among middle-aged heterosexual couples with children in the industrial corporation is only very small, it is nevertheless an important component in order to solve socio-economic problems such as redistribution of gainful employment, reduction of accidents at work and increasing mental and physical well-being.

The case study has provided insights into the most private sphere and shows that little can be done individually to address the structural unequal distribution of paid and unpaid work. That is why there is a need for working time reduction measures and accompanying other equality policy measures such as mandatory paternity leave, equal pay for equal work, income transparency, extensive childcare, elementary education, a tax and social security system that promotes sharing and economic redistribution based on partnership, as well as a concept of work that and domestic work as equal to contribute to a fairer distribution of paid and unpaid work.

This article is based on the one written by Sidonie Ulreich Masterarbeit „The ‘Solidaritätsprämie’ – A case study of a working time reduction policy. How the Solidaritätsprämie redistributes paid and unpaid work between women and men“. The work was created as part of the Socio-Ecological Economics and Policy program at the Vienna University of Economics and Business and was funded by the Vienna Chamber of Labor.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

