Solidarity tax financing of health insurance

Until the introduction of the care allowance in 1993, the health insurance of pension recipients was mainly financed from taxes. In order to implement the care allowance, the health insurance contributions (KV contributions) of the employed and pension recipients were increased sharply, and the federal government withdrew from the financing to the same extent. Since then, the KV contributions of pensioners have been further increased and the share of tax revenue further reduced. With the health insurance contributions of the active, neither the demographic challenge of an aging society nor the necessary structural change in health policy can be mastered. A return to broad-based, solidarity-based financing of health insurance for pensioners from tax revenue is therefore urgently needed. The article sheds light on the background, the extent of the federal government’s withdrawal and the dimensions of the tax funds required.

The times of broad solidarity tax financing

In the years before the General Social Insurance Act (ASVG) came into force, the pension insurance institutions (PV) had to pay a certain percentage to the KV for all pension recipients, which was adjusted annually to the actual expenditure. With the ASVG In 1956, this personal expense coverage was switched to a flat-rate expense coverage. Each PV provider first had to transfer a percentage of the pension expenses to the main association of social insurance providers, which then had to distribute the incoming funds to the KV providers according to a key set by the Ministry of Social Affairs.

For pension recipients who were insured with a regional health insurance fund, 7% of the pension expenses had to be transferred, for those insured with the agricultural fund 6%. These contribution rates could be increased by decree if the contributions were not sufficient to cover the sum of the expenses in the KV for pensioners.

A contribution dependent on the amount of the pension was withheld from the pension recipients themselves. 1% for low pensions, rising to 2.6% for higher pensions. The transfer of 7% of the pension expenses to the KV carrier represented a burden for the PV carrier mostly covered by the federal government became.

As early as 1970, the contribution rate for PV providers, which had previously been 8.7%, was further increased increased to 9.25% of pension expenses, because otherwise € 250 million would have been missing in the calculation group of the KV of pensioners. Since the number of pensioners with health insurance developed differently among the PV providers, the distribution of federal funds to the ratio of employed persons to pensioners was also regulated by law. This was to avoid a lack of funds for the health care of those insured who are employed.

In 1972 the Increase in the contribution rate to 10.5%, the personal contribution of the pension recipients was increased to 3% and the compensatory allowance was included. Furthermore, it was important that a cost-covering contribution was also made for the groups of insured persons otherwise included in the KV (employees on duty, etc.). Until 1993, pensioners’ KV was largely tax-financed.

Restructuring of health insurance financing

The introduction of the care allowance was not included in the 1993 budget. In order to cover the expenses for the care allowance, the Tax financing of the KV of pensioners massively reduced. The health insurance contributions of the employed increased by 0.8% (by 0.4% for DN and DG) and the contribution of the pensioners by 0.5%. At the same time, the funding share of the federal government in the KV of pension recipients was reduced to the same extent. The contribution increase of the actively employed was thus used to finance the KV of the pension recipients. This means that the idea of ​​predominantly tax financing of the KV of pension recipients has been abandoned. As a result, the introduction of the care allowance was implicitly accomplished by increasing the health insurance contributions of active employees and pension recipients.

Technically, the conversion was regulated by the introduction of so-called assessment rates. In order to take into account the different proportions of pensioners among PV providers, rates set at different levels.

The first assessment rate was normalized at 210% in the area of ​​pension insurance for white-collar workers and blue-collar workers. Ie the sum of the HI contributions of the pension recipients amounting to 3.5% of the pension was defined as 100%, this amount was increased by 110% from federal funds, resulting in a total of 210%. The current rate is 178 %.

Interim conclusion: federal funds halved on the backs of pensioners and employees

Up to 1993, the federal government paid around 8% of the pension costs to the KV as a contribution, with the personal contributions of the pension and compensatory allowance recipients: a total of more than 10% of the pension costs were raised. At that time, this broad solidarity financing almost covered the costs in the KV. As the demographic development shows (see Table 2), there have been around 600,000 more 65+ year olds in Austria since 1991, and the number of over 80 year olds has roughly doubled. Considering that older people in particular often need health insurance benefits, it is obvious that health insurance expenditures for this population group have therefore risen sharply. Despite this development, the federal government has reduced its share of pension expenses from around 8% to currently less than 4%. This halving of federal funds is at the expense of pension recipients, whose contributions have been successively increased since 1993 to the current 5.1% of the pension amount. But also at the expense of the employees, who have to compensate for the federal contribution with an increase in contributions and have to accept limitations on benefits. But the entire health system also suffers, since overall fewer funds are paid to the KV for health care for pensioners, and this with increasing expenditure.

Health expenditure in Austria: large proportion for pensioners

About 49% of all medical Benefits during inpatient stays are provided to patients aged 65 and over. In the private sector, too, a large part of the care is used by older patients.

This contrasts with the income from KV: ÖGK recorded premium income of €13.3 billion in 2021. €3.3 billion was paid in for pensioners, of which around €1.9 billion came from contributions from pensioners and compensatory allowance recipients themselves and €1.4 billion from the federal government. Only for medical treatment, remedies and hospital stays OGK more than €11 billion. If one assumes that around half of these expenses are incurred by pension recipients, it becomes clear that the contributions for pension recipients are far from covering the expenses of the KV. The gap in tax funds for the KV of pension recipients is roughly around €2 billion for the ÖGK alone.

Recent demographic developments: aging population

Due to demographic developments, the number of older people will increase significantly in the coming years. The proportion of people over 65 in the total population is currently around 20%, and this proportion is becoming louder Forecasts by Statistics Austria increase to around 28% by 2050. The Percentage of over 80-year-olds has increased from 3.57% in 1991 to 5.88% in 2022. An increase to 11.52% is forecast by 2050. It can therefore be expected that in 2050 2.7 million people over 65 and 1.1 million over 80 will be living in Austria.

Conclusion: Back to solidarity tax financing

With the introduction of the nursing allowance in 1993, tax financing in the KV of pension recipients was drastically reduced and is currently at a low point, although the proportion of the elderly in health care costs is steadily increasing.

Due to demographic change, healthcare expenditure will inevitably increase massively, especially in the hospital sector. The offer in the extramural area is already insufficient and often only accessible to privately paying patients from doctors of choice.

Structural improvements in care and above all in the financing of KV are needed to counteract this. In 1993, the idea of ​​reversing the increase in health insurance contributions for employed persons was still being considered (motion for a resolution). We need cost truth. Employees cannot and should not bear the demographic burden. The federal government must again assume its responsibility for the health care of pension recipients in the area of ​​ÖGK.

In 1990 about 30% of the total cost of the healthcare system was spent on the elderly, now it is about 50% and we are only at the beginning of a major demographic challenge. Against this background, it is no longer acceptable that only 23% of all KV contributions come for the KV of the pension recipients and that the federal government pays less than half of it. The gap in the budget of the KV is currently around €2 billion in the ÖGK alone and only for the benefits for pensioners. This gap can only be meaningfully filled with tax revenue.

The contributions to the KV of pension recipients, which are financed in solidarity from taxes, must increase well beyond 10% so that the demographic challenge in health care can be mastered.