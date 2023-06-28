Solo VCs: Build a fund all by yourself? That’s how it’s done

Sarah Drinkwater with her fund Common Magic, Manuel Grossmann of Amino Collective and Gloria Bäuerlein of Puzzle Ventures (left to right) Getty Images / anilakkus; Private; Collage: start-up scene

A start-up fund is often set up like a medium-sized company: there is a secretariat, there are interns, juniors, analysts and there are the partners. But a VC does not always have that many people on the payroll: With so-called solo VCs, there is only one person who takes on all the tasks in personal union – she collects the money, makes the investment decisions and executes the deals. There are already some successful solo VCs in the US; Oren Zeev, for example, who invested the remarkable sum of 683 million dollars (equivalent to around 627 million euros) with his Zeev Ventures 2021 fund.

In Germany, the solo VCs can still be counted on one hand: there are currently four of them in Germany. In 2016, Maximilian Claussen was the first to launch his System.One fund. Manuel Grossmann focuses on biotech investments with his fund Amino Collective. Investor Gloria Bäuerlein recently launched her Puzzle Ventures fund, and now Robin Haak has also announced the first closing of his Robin Capital fund. An exception or a new trend in the German VC landscape?

Lone fighter instead of team player?

And why start as a lone fighter at all instead of with a team? For many simply a lack of alternatives – simply because they didn’t want to make any compromises. “I’ve seen so many bad breakups in founding teams in my life,” says British investor Sarah Drinkwater, who recently launched her fund, Common Magic. “If there had been the right person with whom I had invested together for a long time, then I would have liked to do it with someone.” But she didn’t want to force it. She didn’t want to take the risk of being tied through the fund to someone she couldn’t work well with.

Manuel Grossmann from the Amino Collective felt the same way: “I looked around. But didn’t feel like the perfect candidate existed. So I just started on my own,” said Grossmann recently im Associated-Podcast.

But doing everything alone also means that everything stands or falls with just one person. So the solo VC can be equated with the person who put it on. So it’s all about the partner. What does it stand for and what does it specialize in? And what happens when she’s suddenly gone? “My limited partnership agreement even specifies what happens if I get hit by a bus,” says Sarah Drinkwater. In that unlikely event, their board, sort of the fund’s oversight body, would then decide how to proceed with Common Magic – hire a new general partner or return the money?

Pitch like a startup founder

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

